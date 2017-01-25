Ikea recalls beach chair globally after injury reports

Fog
HI: 76°
LO: 62°
HI: 81°
LO: 65°
HI: 71°
LO: 66°
Ikea is recalling a beach chair after received reports of the product collapsing.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is recalling a beach chair globally after receiving reports that it can collapse and cause injury, such as by pinching fingers.
RECALLS: More recall news
Ikea urges customers with any model of Mysingso beach chair to return them before Jan. 31 for a full refund without proof of purchase.
Ikea said Tuesday it had received five reports from Finland, Germany, the United States, Denmark and Australia in which users sustained injuries.
Ikea, a leading global home furnishings group, has more than 300 stores in 27 countries. Its parent company is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
PRODUCT RECALL: MYSINGSÖ beach chair – Please visit our website for more details: https://t.co/HsSNmOVHDN pic.twitter.com/lyCpFs94qV— IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) January 24, 2017
PRODUCT RECALL: MYSINGSÖ beach chair – Please visit our website for more details: https://t.co/HsSNmOVHDN pic.twitter.com/lyCpFs94qV