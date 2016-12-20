Government investigates roll-away crashes on Dodge Durango SUVs and Ram 1500 pickups

(NBC NEWSCHANNEL) U.S. safety regulators have launched an investigation into about a million newer Fiat Chrysler pickup trucks and SUVs after receiving complaints of the vehicles rolling away after being parked.

The probe covers the 2014 to 2016 model year Dodge Durango SUV and the 2013 to 2016 model year Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The government says it has reports of 25 crashes from owners alleging vehicles rolling away as well as nine injuries.

Drivers are urged to set the parking brake before exiting the vehicles.

In April, Fiat Chrysler recalled more than 1.1 million cars and SUVs worldwide because the vehicles may roll away after drivers exit.