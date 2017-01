(NBC) - Some breaded ocra is being recalled because it could contain glass fragments.

The recall involves select packages of Pictsweet Farms' 12-ounce breaded ocra with a "best if used by" date of Nov. 3, 2018 (and a production code of 3086B C, 3086B D, 3086B E, 3086B F, or 3086B G.)

The affected breaded ocra was distributed nationwide through retail stores and one minor injury has been reported.

Consumers who purchased the product should discard it or return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.

