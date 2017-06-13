Getting more money for your home could be as simple as painting your bathroom blue

A Zillow analysis shows a connection between the right color and a higher selling price.

Zillow studied more than 32,000 photos from sold homes around the county and determined certain paint colors impacted the sale price.

Zillow Senior Economist Skylar Olsen says they compared homes similar in age, size and location. Except for living rooms a light blue or blue gray color is the way to go.

Choosing a soft blue in high impact rooms like bathrooms and kitchens can lead to anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 more for their home.

In kitchens a light blue netted an $1,800 premium, a light blue or periwinkle bathroom is associated with a $5,400 premium.

What about other rooms in the house? Zillow found light beige, pale taupe or oatmeal colored living rooms sell for about $1,900 more.

There's no guarantee that if you paint your bathroom you'll get $5K more for your home.

Zillow says their analysis aims to educate sellers as to what's trending with buyers in the current market.