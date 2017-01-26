Get a free Shake Shack burger by downloading new app

NBC News
4:46 AM, Jan 26, 2017
Shake Shack

(NBC) - The restaurant chain Shake Shack is introducing its new “Shack App” and users can get a free burger.

The mobile ordering app allows customers to place an order, then select a location and time for pickup at select Shake Shacks.

Users who download the app by Feb. 28 receive a free single Shackburger. Just create an account and use the code "shackappy" at checkout.

 

Courtesy: NBC News Channel

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top