Get a free Shake Shack burger by downloading new app

(NBC) - The restaurant chain Shake Shack is introducing its new “Shack App” and users can get a free burger.

The mobile ordering app allows customers to place an order, then select a location and time for pickup at select Shake Shacks.

Users who download the app by Feb. 28 receive a free single Shackburger. Just create an account and use the code "shackappy" at checkout.

