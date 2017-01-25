Electric scooters sold at Target recalled

A fall hazard has prompted the recall of nearly 9,000 children's electric scooters sold exclusively at Target.

The recall involves Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters manufactured in 2016 between Sept. 10 and Oct. 11.

RELATED: More recall news

The knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Target stores nationwide sold the scooters for about $100.

Consumers should contact the manufacturer, Pulse Performance Products, for a full refund.

Pulse Performance Products can be reached toll-free at 844-287-8711 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.pulsescooters.com.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel