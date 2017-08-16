MoviePass app less than $10 a month

Movie-Going Made Easy

Guaranteeing Success For The Subscription-Based Business Model

Going to the movies is a treat for most, but for some, seeing films on the big screen is the only way to go. No matter where you fall on the spectrum, the MoviePass app is worth looking into. Because now that the monthly subscription comes at an all-new low price, viewing from a theater is easier than ever before. The app, owned by Netflix co-founder Mitch Lowe, has recently dropped from a $50 a month membership fee to just $9.95 a month. Downloading the MoviePass app gives you access to one movie per day for the monthly fee. Considering the average movie ticket price was $8.84 in 2017—this really is a steal. You read that right: You could see a movie every single day for a month and pay just $10!MoviePass is accepted in over 4,000 theaters around the United States, so going to the movies is now easier and more affordable than ever before. “MoviePass was founded to make it easier for passionate moviegoers and casual fans to see films the way they’re meant to be seen — in the theater,” Lowe said in a statement . “Our vision has always been to make the moviegoing experience more affordable and enjoyable for our subscribers."He continued, "We are changing the way consumers think about going to the movies by making it possible to experience a broader array of films — from the latest summer blockbuster to a critically acclaimed documentary — through a subscription model. Today’s acquisition by Helios & Matheson is a huge step towards making our vision a reality by allowing us to introduce a new $9.95 nationwide subscription service that completely disrupts the movie industry in the same way that Netflix and Redbox have done in years past." And considering Lowe is also the co-founder of Netflix , he certainly knows a thing or two about making the subscription model work . But, just in case this low price really is too good to be true—from a business, money-making standpoint—the start-up secured funding from Helios and Matheson Analytics to help with covering the cost of each ticket (you see, the app covers each ticket cost while the subscriber doesn't have to). Through the partnership, analytics company will now be able to gain valuable data about the avid movie-goer."This partnership with Helios and Matheson brings together the perfect combination of resources and innovation needed to bring that goal one step closer to reality. Our data continues to reinforce the amazing benefits of subscription for customers, theaters and studios. For our industry to remain relevant, we must be bold and experiment with wild new ideas,” Stacy Spikes, MoviePass COO, said in a statement. The app works with iPhone and Android devices. Download now to start seeing movies in an all-new, low cost way.

