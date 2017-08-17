JCPenney will give you $10 off your purchase of $10
Sarah Kuta
JCPenney is having a big sale right now, which means you can score extra savings on the store's already super low prices.
If you visit your local JCPenney on Saturday, Aug. 19, you can snag a coupon for $10 off your purchase of $10 or more. Buy something for $15 and pay just $5? Don't mind if we do!
This coupon is good in stores only, so you won't find this deal online.
JCPenney also says there are a limited number of these coupons available, so if you arrive too late, you may not get one.
Can't make it over to JCPenney this weekend? Good news: They have tons of other ways to save right now.
They're offering 30 percent off a purchase of $100 or more, or an extra 25 percent off any purchase online with the promo code SAVE67.
$5 V-Neck T-Shirts
These v-neck t-shirts are marked down to just $5 (regularly $14). Why not stock up on basics?
While supplies last, you can also buy one pair of jeans (anywhere from $30 to $64) and get a second pair of equal or lesser value for a single penny at JCPenney.
This sale applies to select men's, juniors, juniors plus and kids jeans, so reasonably, you can outfit (almost) the whole family for a total steal. Sorry, moms, but this deal isn't good for women's jeans unfortunately.
You can find the JCPenney location near you by visiting their website.