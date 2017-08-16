How you can get buy one, get one free movies at Redbox

Get on Their Email List

Grab the App

Get Social

Subscribe

All deals and coupons were valid at the time this story was published. If you’re reading this after they’ve expired, check our Facebook page or the deals section of our website for more ways to save! What’s better than hanging out and watching a recently released or long-standing favorite movie? How about watching two great flicks for the price of one? Redbox has a BOGO promotion right now that is super simple to snag. If you use the promo codewhen you rent at least two movies, one of your rentals will be free. Make sure you enter the code in the promo code box. It works online, at the kiosk or within the Redbox mobile app, which is available on iTunes or Google Play. Caveat: the code is only applicable to DVD movies (no Blu-ray or video game freebies, unfortunately). In addition, there is no mention of how long this rent one, get one free promo code will be valid, so grab it while it’s hot. Can’t get enough Redbox deals? We’ve got you covered. Here are a few more ways to get free or discounted rentals from the rental kiosk.Sign up for emails from Redbox and get a free one-day DVD rental when you confirm your email address. The emails let you know about new releases and special deals, too.If you don’t already have the Redbox mobile app , downloading it can score you another free rental. Make sure you turn on push notifications for the app, because this is how they will send you the freebie promo code.Follow Redbox on your favorite social media platforms to find out about special offers. Take it a step further and tag an appropriate pic or update with the hashtag #HowDoYouRedbox and they might give you a freebie or other surprise.Join Redbox Play Pass . It’s free to join and you will earn 10 points every time you rent a movie or game; 100 points gets you a free rental. In addition, you will receive free rentals on your birthday, your membership anniversary and more.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.