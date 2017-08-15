You can download two Garth Brooks album for free on Amazon
Kaitlin Gates
Share Article
All deals and coupons were valid at the time this story was published. If you’re reading this after they’ve expired, check our Facebook page or the deals section of our website for more ways to save!
If you're a Garth Brooks fan, you do not want to miss this amazing deal.
Head on over to Amazon right now and score two Garth Brooks MP3 albums for FREE! That's right—totally free. You'll get "The Chase" and "In Pieces" by simply adding them to your cart. Once you place your order, the albums will be available for you to download. It's as simple as that!
Amazon didn't say exactly when this deal ends, but we're guessing it won't last for long.
If you're not familiar with Brooks, now is the perfect time to check him out. The country music star has been around since the '80s and has been certified by the Recording Industry Association of America as the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, with a whopping 149 million albums sold. That makes him ahead of Elvis Presley and second only to The Beatles in total overall album sales.
"The Chase" was released in 1992 and has a 4.4 star rating on Amazon. It includes popular songs "Walking After Midnight" and "Somewhere Other Than The Night", as well as number one singles "Learning To Live Again" and "That Summer". The album sold 403,000 copies in its first week and was the second album in history to debut at number one on both the Billboard 200 chart and Top Country Albums chart.
"In Pieces" was Brook's third album in a row to debut at number one on both the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and the Billboard Country Albums chart. Number one singles from this album include "Ain't Going Down ('Til The Sun Comes Up)" and "American Honky-Tonk Bar Association." Also on the album are popular songs "Standing Outside The Fire” and “Callin’ Baton Rouge”. Brooks also won the Academy of Country Music award for video of the year for the song "The Red Strokes", which is also on "In Pieces".
This deal is for a limited time, so hurry and download while you can. Because if there's one thing better than music, it's free music!