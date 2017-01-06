Disney recalls 15,000 infant hooded sweatshirts

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is recalling about 15,000 infant hoodie sweatshirts that have a three-snap closure.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said snaps on the shirts can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The sweatshirts were sold in four sizes 6M, 12M, 18M and 24M.

The Minnie Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. A red fabric bow with white polka dots is attached to the top of the hood between the ears.

The date code FAC-010635-16194 or FAC-010635-16015 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase.

UPC codes include (6M) 400000175669, (12M) 400000175676, (18M) 400000175683, and (24M) 400000175690.

The Mickey Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. The artwork shows a screen print of Mickey’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16220, FAC-010635-16015 or FAC-010635-16280 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam.

The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include: (6M) 400000145433, (12M) 400000145440, (18M) 400000145457 and (24M) 400000145464.

Consumers should immediately stop using the hoodies and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. for instructions on returning them for a full refund.

You can contact Disney toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.

The product was sold exclusively at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and on the Shop Disney Parks mobile app from April 2016 through October 2016 for about $30.