9/11 survivor continues seeking medical, financial help

Bri Ramkumar worked at the World Trade Center for 17 years. When the planes hit she thought the world was coming to an end.

Ramkumar escaped one of the towers with minor physical injuries but suffered major mental wounds.

For 16 years PTSD disabled this survivor and damaged her heart to the point of surgery. Co-pays and medicine costs have left her broke, in debt and depressed.

Ramkumar wrote letters to lawmakers and others seeking help. Then she wrote to us.

We did some research and found that the fund set up for 9/11 victims only compensates those who lost family members in the attack. But there is medical help for those hurt in the blast via the World Trade Center Health Program.

The WTC health program provides health evaluations and treatment for eligible people who were present in the dust or dust cloud on 9/11 or who worked, resided, or attended school, childcare, or adult daycare in the New York City disaster area.

We put Ramkumar in touch with the program. They have already begun the screening process.

She will undergo some tests and then a doctor will take her case from there.

It is the first time since 9/11 free healthcare is within reach for this survivor.