PALM CITY, Fla. -

Only one golf course in Martin and Palm Beach County has it, and that's the GolfBoard. Instead of a golf cart, you can upgrade and "Surf the Turf" as you play a round at the Evergreen Club.

The boards are easy to use for surfing professionals and even seniors. Tom Zellers, from Srixion, says he knows of a lady 72-years-old who's surfed three times now.

StormTeam 5 Meteorologist James Wieland is WPTV's resident surfer and I asked him to come try it out with me. I wasn't confident in my choice when he showed up in a buttoned up shirt and cheap free-bee sunglasses he got at a fair somewhere. Not to worry because he hopped on the board and was immediately able to start surfing and having a blast like an expert.

I am not athletically inclined, at all, and I was able to hop on and start riding instantly (okay, there is a slow speed, and I used it, don't judge). What I really liked is your clubs go in front and a little cooler in the back. However, I think the cooler seemed a bit too small for my taste (it would only hold about 6 Miller Lites).

The Evergreen Club tucked away in a hidden spot in Martin County, is in a beautiful area that's easy to get to via the Turnpike or I-95. The Club House Manager, Alix Dannewitz, is very friendly and couldn't have been nicer. I love finding great people and she is on the list.

Here are the benefits

- Save time playing around of golf because you go directly to your ball and your partner goes to their ball.

- Incredible leg workout

- Fun

- Perfect for younger and older golfers