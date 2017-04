WEST PALM BEACH, Fla - Wanna' go fast?

No, I mean flippin' fast?

You can sign up to ride with a professional driver in a really fast car at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction (now through Saturday). You can take a ride in a Ford, Dodge, or Chevy. I chose to ride along with Jim Owens from Ford. He took me out on the 2017 Ford Shelby GT350R. This is a car you can actually buy straight from the dealership. If you want to skip ahead to the test drive go to the 1:30 mark of this Facebook live video.

CLICK HERE for more info.