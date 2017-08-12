VIDEO: The Original Okeechobee Mud Fest

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - After a four year hiatus, The Original Okeechobee Mud Fest returned this weekend. Promoters say it's a weekend that celebrates camping, music, trucks, 4-wheelers, ATV Ridin', mudding, and the outdoor lifestyle.

As you can tell from the video in the player above that everyone appeared to be enjoying themselves. Thousands of attendees took their amped up vehicles out Florida's world famous and largest 44-acre mud hole. Even if you don't want to go inside there is plenty of street side viewing (I didn't go inside because I injured my foot yesterday and mud and crutches don't mix). The event continues through tomorrow evening.