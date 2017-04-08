New guy gets red wine on WPTV ledgendary TV anchor

WELLINGTON, Fla. - I've worked at WPTV NewsChannel 5 for a total of 8 days. And tonight I spilled red wine all over Roxanne Stein. She is the anchor news icon of South Florida, and I decide, "hey, let's pour red wine all over her." I'm embarrassed beyond belief.

I was shooting pictures of the fancy people attending 14th Annual Flavors Wellington Food and Wine Festival (link to photos below). Roxanne Stein had invited several of the staff to enjoy Wellington's premier event and I was saying goodbye to Investigative Reporter Sam Smink by giving her a big hug when my arm knocked Roxanne Stein's wine out of her hand and onto the floor (pics above).

What's funny is Roxanne laughed it off and continued the night like nothing had happened. Even joining her husband on the charity blackjack table wearing the stained apron like a badge of honor. Kudos to class. Rox I owe you a shirt. And I'm sooooooo sorry.