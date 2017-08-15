Free solar eclipse glasses for Mandel Public Library cardholders

Solar Eclipse 2017

T.A. Walker
1:55 PM, Aug 15, 2017
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach is giving out 5,000 verified solar eclipse glasses to library cardholders. What makes this offer legit is the glasses are made by NASA and they are free.  Starting today you can get up to two pairs while supplies last. Children must have a parent present to receive glasses.

A library spokesperson wanted people to know that the Mandel Public Library is not in the Palm Beach County library system so you'll need a library card for West Palm. Those interested in becoming library cardholders can call the Mandel Public Library at 561-868-7700 or sign up at www.wpbcitylibrary.org.

