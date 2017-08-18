Top 3 most unhealthy popular menu items

Most Americans love going out to eat, but eating out can often be unhealthy. Today on the Buzz List Teresa Strasser found a list of the three most unhealthy menu items in the United States.

3. IHOP Cheeseburger Omelet

This breakfast is served with pancakes, butter and syrup. All together you're looking at just under 2,000 calories, over 45 hundred milligrams of sodium, and an estimated 44 grams of sugar.

2. The Cheesecake Factory Pasta Napoletana

If you take your midday meal at The Cheesecake Factory and order the Pasta Napoletana you're in store for a a little over 2,300 calories, almost 80 grams of saturated fat and just over 4,300 milligrams of sodium.

1. Texas Roadhouse 16 oz. Prime Rib

This meal is accompanied by a loaded sweet potato and Caesar salad. Eat it all and you just consumed almost 3,000 calories, not to mention a little over 5,300 milligrams of sodium and 51 grams of sugar.

