PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla - According to Marietta Marcado, owner of Lola Chiq in Palm Beach Gardens, there are nine fashion trends every lady needs to incorporate into their wardrobe for Summer. Lola Chiq is located inside Downtown at the Gardens behind Whole Foods Market. Marietta prides herself on having new looks arriving every day, everything is $100 or less, and boutique service.

What's in this summer?

1) High-slit maxi dresses

2) Wrap dresses

3) Floral prints

4) Distressed denim shorts

5) Culottes

6) Flowy garments

7) Jumpsuits

8) Ruffles

9) Dainty Jewelry