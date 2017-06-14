5 fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (June 16 - 18)

Check out our complete event's calendar including LIVE MUSIC, SHOWS, and EVENTS on the right-hand column of the main Taste And See Page.

1) Dierks Bentley - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

What is it?

The first show kicking off the country music series at the Amphitheatre.

Why is it cool?

Special guest performances by Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Win Free Tickets

We have FREE VIP tickets to giveaway, but you have to register by Thursday Night 6/15.

The Deets

Saturday, June 17 @ 7 pm

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Tickets start at $18

2) Live Music for Father's Day Weekend - West Palm Beach

What is it?

In celebration of Father’s Day, The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill is hosting a three-day long, live music festival!

Why is it Cool?

A weekend filled with beer specials, live music, and Tomahawk bone-in rib eye steaks!

The Deets Spred the Dub - Friday, June 16 from 10 pm to 1 am

DJ “Chilly Willy” - Saturday, June 17 from 9 pm to 1 am

Cecil Anno of “Tank Tops & Flip Flops” - Sunday, June 18 from 1 pm to 4 pm The Butcher Show Beer Garden & Grill

209 6th Street

West Palm Beach, Florida

3) The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Lake Park

What is it?



A retro viewing of the cult classic movie.

Why is it cool?

For $5 you can get your Rocky Horror Supply kit with all the props you need to have a groovy time.

The Deets

The Kelsey Theater Anyone can come to the 9 pm show if they are with an adult 21-years-old or over

The midnight showing is for those ages 18+

Saturday, June 17 @ 9 pm and Midnight

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Due to health code rules, no outside props will be allowed in the theater

Feel free to dress as your favorite Rocky Horror character

Get your tickets in advance the shows will sell out!

4) Free Father's Day Car Show - West Palm Beach

What is it?

Cars! Lots of Cars including; super, hot rods, muscle, race, vintage, exotic, electric, and more.

Why is it cool?

It's free and there is live music by the Sierra Band.

The Deets

Sunday, June 19 from noon to 6 pm.

CityPlace



5) Michael Winslow - Lake Park

What is it?

Comedian Michael Winslow, of Spaceballs and Police Academy fame, will be performing his vocal sound effects.

Why is it cool?

You'll be able to see him perform from his repertoire of 10,000 sound effects.

The Deets

The Kelsey Theater

Thursday, July 14 @ 8 PM

Tickets start at $30

700 Park Avenue

Lake Park, Florida