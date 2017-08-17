1) 6th Annual Marinelife Day - Palm Beach Gardens

What is it?

Sea turtle lovers will enjoy an interactive afternoon of Marinelife and will spotlight the world-renowned sea turtle and ocean conservation programs at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

Why is it cool?

It's free, family-friendly, fun interactive educational programs. Plus children ages 5 to 10 can be a "Vet for a Day." The event will feature exhibits and activities focused on marine pollution, the work that Loggerhead is doing at the center, and how each person can help make a difference through simple behavioral changes.

The Deets

The Gardens Mall

Grand Court

Saturday, August 19, from 11 am to 4 pm.

2) Jason Aldean's 'They Don't Know Tour' - West Palm Beach

What is it?

The hottest country concert this season starring Jason Aldean with special guests Chris Young, Kane Brown, & Dee Jay Silver.

The Deets

Coral Sky Amphitheatre (formally Perfect Vodka)

Saturday, August 19, at 7:30 pm

3) Leslie Jones - West Palm Beach

What is it?

Comedy from SNL cast member Leslie Jones.

Why is it cool?

She is brash, unapologetic, and doesn't mind ruffling feathers.

The Deets

The Palm Beach Improv

550 South Rosemary Avenue

Tickets are $45 (plus taxes, and a 2-drink minimum)

Friday, August 18, at 7:30 pm or 10 pm

Saturday, August 19, at 7 pm or 9:30 pm

Sunday, August 20, at 7 pm



4) Ladies Night Out - West Palm Beach

What is it?

A night of science mixed with cocktails, shopping, and games. Plus a DJ and a Cash Bar will be available on-site. 100% of proceeds benefit our GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science) Club.

Why is it cool?

Liquid Nitrogen Merlot Ice Cream (Need we say more?)

The Deets

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium

Friday, August 18 from 6 pm - 9 pm

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on Friday

5) Craft Beer Bash - Palm Beach Gardens

What is it?

An unlimited sampling of 150 craft brews and ciders, food court (for purchase), live music, lounge area, and shopping vendors!

Why is it cool?

There will be a home brewers contest judged by an expert panel!

The Deets

PGA National Resort and Spa

Saturday, August 19 from 1 pm - 4 pm

Tickets are $39 in advance and $49 at the door

