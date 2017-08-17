What is it?
Sea turtle lovers will enjoy an interactive afternoon of Marinelife and will spotlight the world-renowned sea turtle and ocean conservation programs at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.
Why is it cool?
It's free, family-friendly, fun interactive educational programs. Plus children ages 5 to 10 can be a "Vet for a Day." The event will feature exhibits and activities focused on marine pollution, the work that Loggerhead is doing at the center, and how each person can help make a difference through simple behavioral changes.
The Deets
Coral Sky Amphitheatre (formally Perfect Vodka)
Saturday, August 19, at 7:30 pm
3) Leslie Jones - West Palm Beach
What is it?
Comedy from SNL cast member Leslie Jones.
Why is it cool?
She is brash, unapologetic, and doesn't mind ruffling feathers.
The Deets The Palm Beach Improv
550 South Rosemary Avenue
Tickets are $45 (plus taxes, and a 2-drink minimum)
Friday, August 18, at 7:30 pm or 10 pm
Saturday, August 19, at 7 pm or 9:30 pm
Sunday, August 20, at 7 pm
4) Ladies Night Out - West Palm Beach
What is it?
A night of science mixed with cocktails, shopping, and games. Plus a DJ and a Cash Bar will be available on-site. 100% of proceeds benefit our GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science) Club.
Why is it cool?
Liquid Nitrogen Merlot Ice Cream (Need we say more?)