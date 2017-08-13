5+ fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (Aug 10 - 14)

What is it?
An entire weekend celebrating camping, music, trucks, 4-wheelers, ATV Ridin', mudding, and the outdoor lifestyle.
Why is it cool?
Thousands of attendees will test their skill (and their vehicles) as they challenge Florida's world-famous and largest 44-acre mud hole.
The Deets Okeechobee Mud Fest
Aug 10 - 13
Tickets $70 (cash only at the gate)
11500 SR 70 E
Okeechobee, Florida
2) Bark and Bowl - Boynton Beach
What is it?
Lace up your bowling shoes (provided they haven't been chewed up), grab your bowling ball, and help find a cure for Canine Cancer.
Why is it cool?
The event is free, kid friendly, and dogs are welcome. Bowlers get a Whole Foods goodie bag. There are raffles for SunFest and South Florida Fair tickets, Sheriff For A Day, Woof Gang Bakery, and Tito's Vodka. The teams have raised $15,000 so far and their goal is $20,000.