5+ fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (Aug 10 - 14)

1) The Original Okeechobee Mud Fest - Okeechobee

What is it?

An entire weekend celebrating camping, music, trucks, 4-wheelers, ATV Ridin', mudding, and the outdoor lifestyle.

Why is it cool?

Thousands of attendees will test their skill (and their vehicles) as they challenge Florida's world-famous and largest 44-acre mud hole.

The Deets

Okeechobee Mud Fest

Aug 10 - 13

Tickets $70 (cash only at the gate)

11500 SR 70 E

Okeechobee, Florida

2) Bark and Bowl - Boynton Beach

What is it?

Lace up your bowling shoes (provided they haven't been chewed up), grab your bowling ball, and help find a cure for Canine Cancer.

Why is it cool?

The event is free, kid friendly, and dogs are welcome. Bowlers get a Whole Foods goodie bag. There are raffles for SunFest and South Florida Fair tickets, Sheriff For A Day, Woof Gang Bakery, and Tito's Vodka. The teams have raised $15,000 so far and their goal is $20,000.

The Deets

AMF Boynton Beach Lanes

Friday, August 11 from 7 pm - 10 pm

3) Alice in Wonderland - Boca Raton

What is it?

The Sol Children's Theatre will play host to The Mad Hatter, The Queen of Hearts, Tweedledee, Tweedledum, and the White Rabbit.

ooooh... This looks good! pic.twitter.com/rrXdwnh7ab

The Deets

Sol Children's Theatre

August 10 - August 20

Tickets are $20 for Adults and $15 for children 11 or younger.

3333 North Federal Highway

Boca Raton

4) Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey - Sunrise

Why is it cool?

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey are only singing the hits! Mariah promises to bring the glitz and glam you'd expect from a Diva!

The Deets

Thursday, August 10

BB&T Center

Tickets start at $20 plus taxes and fees

5) John Mayer - Sunrise

The Deets

Saturday, August 12

BB&T Center

Tickets start at $44 plus taxes and fees

6) Wounded Warriors Surf Day - Ft. Pierce

What is it?

Over 100 volunteers will be on hand to support 38 Wounded Warrior participants and their family members.

Why is it cool?

There is a parade of Wounded Warriors led by Pipe and drums before the surfing.

The Deets

Ft. Pierce Inlet State Park

Beginning at 8 am