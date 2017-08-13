5+ fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (Aug 10 - 14)

T.A. Walker
11:44 AM, Aug 10, 2017
6:47 PM, Aug 13, 2017

T.A. Walker has what's happening in our area for the weekend of Aug. 11 to 13.

Ava Cavasos as The Mad Hatter and Eden Wexler as Alice.

Sol Theatre
National Canine Cancer Foundation
Muddy Water Entertainment

1) The Original Okeechobee Mud Fest - Okeechobee

What is it?
An entire weekend celebrating camping, music, trucks, 4-wheelers, ATV Ridin', mudding, and the outdoor lifestyle. 

Why is it cool?
Thousands of attendees will test their skill (and their vehicles) as they challenge Florida's world-famous and largest 44-acre mud hole.

The Deets
Okeechobee Mud Fest
Aug 10 - 13
Tickets $70 (cash only at the gate)
11500 SR 70 E
Okeechobee, Florida

2) Bark and Bowl - Boynton Beach

What is it?
Lace up your bowling shoes (provided they haven't been chewed up), grab your bowling ball, and help find a cure for Canine Cancer.

Why is it cool?
The event is free, kid friendly, and dogs are welcome. Bowlers get a Whole Foods goodie bag. There are raffles for SunFest and South Florida Fair tickets, Sheriff For A Day, Woof Gang Bakery, and Tito's Vodka. The teams have raised $15,000 so far and their goal is $20,000.

The Deets
AMF Boynton Beach Lanes
Friday, August 11 from 7 pm - 10 pm

3) Alice in Wonderland - Boca Raton

What is it?
The Sol Children's Theatre will play host to The Mad Hatter, The Queen of Hearts, Tweedledee, Tweedledum, and the White Rabbit.

The Deets
Sol Children's Theatre
August 10 - August 20
Tickets are $20 for Adults and $15 for children 11 or younger.
3333 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton

4) Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey - Sunrise

Why is it cool?
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey are only singing the hits! Mariah promises to bring the glitz and glam you'd expect from a Diva!

The Deets
Thursday, August 10
BB&T Center
Tickets start at $20 plus taxes and fees

5) John Mayer - Sunrise

The Deets
Saturday, August 12
BB&T Center
Tickets start at $44 plus taxes and fees

6) Wounded Warriors Surf Day - Ft. Pierce

What is it?
Over 100 volunteers will be on hand to support 38 Wounded Warrior participants and their family members.

Why is it cool?
There is a parade of Wounded Warriors led by Pipe and drums before the surfing.

The Deets
Ft. Pierce Inlet State Park
Beginning at 8 am

 Follow us: FacebookInstagram | We're on Snapchat too!  Taste & See South Florida

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top