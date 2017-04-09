5 fun things to do in Palm Beach County and The Treasure Coast this weekend (April 7 - April 9)

Partly Cloudy
1) Pirates of Penzance - West Palm Beach
What is it?
A pirate opera in English
Why it's cool?
The Deets
April 7, 8, 9 at the Kravis Center Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.
for ticket information
2) 4th Annual Flavors Wellington Food and Wine Festival
The best wine and food from area restaurants.
Savor fine wines indoors overlooking an Equestrian Arena featuring show jumping.
Friday April 7, 2017 from 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Palm Beach International Equestrian Center
3400 Equestrian Club Drive
Wellington, FL 33414
Dress is Classy/Casual
NOTE: Must buy tickets before hand.
3) Back to the '70s Dance Party - Lake Park
'70s themed dancing and costumes plus contesting for who can do it the best! Plus a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres.
Ummmm. disco balls are always cool.
April 8th 7 -11 pm (doors open at 6 pm)
The Kelsey Theater
Get up to date event and ticket information.
4) Delray Affair
The largest arts & craft festival in the Southeast United States along world-famous Atlantic Avenue!
The art, the food, and its free.
April 7-9, 2017
Fri & Sat: 10 am - 6 pm
Sun: 10 am - 5 pm
Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
Parking:
$5 County Parking Garage – West Atlantic Avenue; next to Courthouse/behind library
$5 Parking Garage – Old School Square
$5 at City Hall – City Attorney’s office & grass lot
Street Closures
4:00 am Friday, April 7 through 10:00 pm Sunday, April 9
(NW 2nd Avenue from Tennis Center east to Intracoastal)
5) Spring Shopapalooza Sidewalk Sale - Stuart
A shopping extravaganza in Historic Downtown Stuart
Why is it cool?
Bargainistas are sure to find plenty of steals while enjoying the new Spring and Summer merchandise at the dozens of unique and special retailers in downtown Stuart.
Free shuttles for the special sidewalk sale event will be running from the Osceola, Sailfish and Kiwanis parking lots.
April 8 and 9 from from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
for up to date event info.