5 fun things to do in Palm Beach County and The Treasure Coast this weekend (April 7 - April 9)

1) Pirates of Penzance - West Palm Beach

What is it?

A pirate opera in English

Why it's cool?

The Deets

April 7, 8, 9 at the Kravis Center Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

CLICK HERE for ticket information

2) 4th Annual Flavors Wellington Food and Wine Festival

What is it?

The best wine and food from area restaurants.

Why it's cool?

Savor fine wines indoors overlooking an Equestrian Arena featuring show jumping.

The Deets

Friday April 7, 2017 from 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Palm Beach International Equestrian Center

3400 Equestrian Club Drive

Wellington, FL 33414

Dress is Classy/Casual

NOTE: Must buy tickets before hand by CLICKING HERE.

3) Back to the '70s Dance Party - Lake Park

What is it?

'70s themed dancing and costumes plus contesting for who can do it the best! Plus a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres.

Why it's cool?

Ummmm. disco balls are always cool.

The Deets

April 8th 7 -11 pm (doors open at 6 pm)

The Kelsey Theater

Get up to date event and ticket information by CLICKING HERE.

4) Delray Affair

What is it?

The largest arts & craft festival in the Southeast United States along world-famous Atlantic Avenue!

Why it's cool?

The art, the food, and its free.

The Deets

April 7-9, 2017

Fri & Sat: 10 am - 6 pm

Sun: 10 am - 5 pm

Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

Parking:

$5 County Parking Garage – West Atlantic Avenue; next to Courthouse/behind library

$5 Parking Garage – Old School Square

$5 at City Hall – City Attorney’s office & grass lot

Street Closures

4:00 am Friday, April 7 through 10:00 pm Sunday, April 9

(NW 2nd Avenue from Tennis Center east to Intracoastal)

5) Spring Shopapalooza Sidewalk Sale - Stuart

What is it?

A shopping extravaganza in Historic Downtown Stuart

Why is it cool?

Bargainistas are sure to find plenty of steals while enjoying the new Spring and Summer merchandise at the dozens of unique and special retailers in downtown Stuart.

Free shuttles for the special sidewalk sale event will be running from the Osceola, Sailfish and Kiwanis parking lots.

The Deets

April 8 and 9 from from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for up to date event info.