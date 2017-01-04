South Florida Fair 2017: Here's how to get a free ticket (or two)

The South Florida Fair is teaming up with the Palm Beach Outlets to give away free tickets to people who donate non-perishable food items to help feed the hungry.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., anyone who donates two canned items or other non-perishable food items will receive one free ticket to the South Florida Fair. The tickets can be used on any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. There is a two-ticket limit per person.

Related: 2017 fair schedule, more

The event will take place at the outdoor mall's center court.

All of the food items collected will be donated to the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

The fair runs from Jan. 13-29 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

So stop by Saturday and do something nice for your neighbors, and then enjoy a free entry to the fair.

"The South Florida Fair has been a part of our community for over 100 years and has worked to 'give back' to the community that it serves in a variety of ways over its history," said Rick Vymlatil, CEO and President of the South Florida Fair.

"This is one of those efforts that makes sense for the Fair as a corporate citizen in South Florida. We’ve partnered with the Palm Beach County Food Bank on several projects to aid in the fight against hunger. With its roots as an agricultural Fair, it just seems to make sense that helping to provide food for those in need is just a variation on the Fair’s agricultural efforts."