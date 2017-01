How do you take your spaghetti? Marinara, Carbonara, Bolognese, simple garlic and olive oil? However you like it, Jan. 4 is National Spaghetti Day.

Who doesn't love a big bowl of carbs - and an excuse to eat it?

According to nationaldaycalendar.com , restaurants here in America began to first offer spaghetti in the nineteenth century.

According to dictionary.com , Spaghetti is the plural form of the Italian word spaghetto, which is a diminutive of spago, meaning "thin string" or "twine"

Spaghetti is the world's most popular type of pasta. So dig in and twirl those forks!

Below is a sampling of how Twitter users are celebrating #nationalspaghettiday