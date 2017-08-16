With Valentine's Day on the horizon, many of those without a significant other may feel left out of the festivities. As couples plan dinners or special dates, single people plan intimate time with a bottle of wine, or perhaps other dateless friends.
The holiday may make single people feel as if they are the only ones without plans, or that they have become suddenly surrounded by communities of married couples. But there are some places where the population has actually become more single over time.
"Single," or "Never married" in the census includes those who've never entered a marriage and those whose first marriage was annulled. These statistics only consider the population aged 15 and older. A tie between cities is broken by favoring the city whose single population is larger in 2014.
#25. Tulsa, OK
Population 395,599 Percent single in 1970: 20.3% Percent single in 2014: 33.3%
Percent change: 64%
#24. Houston, TX
Population 2,167,988 Percent single in 1970: 23.9% Percent single in 2014: 39.6%
Percent change: 65.7%
#23. New Orleans, LA
Population 368,471 Percent single in 1970: 28.9% Percent single in 2014: 48.5%
Percent change: 67.8%
#21. Los Angeles, CA
Population 3,862,210 Percent single in 1970: 27% Percent single in 2014: 45.5%
Percent change: 68.5%
#22. Buffalo, NY
Population 259,959 Percent single in 1970: 30.2% Percent single in 2014: 50.9%
Percent change: 68.5%
#20. Oakland, CA
Population 402,339 Percent single in 1970: 26.3% Percent single in 2014: 44.4%
Percent change: 68.8%
#19. Toledo, OH
Population 283,932 Percent single in 1970: 24.5% Percent single in 2014: 41.5%
Percent change: 69.4%
#18. Miami, FL
Population 416,432 Percent single in 1970: 23.9% Percent single in 2014: 40.7%
Percent change: 70.3%
#17. Chicago, IL
Population 2,712,608 Percent single in 1970: 28.5% Percent single in 2014: 48.6%
Percent change: 70.5%
#16. Phoenix, AZ
Population 1,490,758 Percent single in 1970: 22.6% Percent single in 2014: 38.6%
Percent change: 70.8%
#15. Sacramento, CA
Population 476,075 Percent single in 1970: 23.5% Percent single in 2014: 40.3%
Percent change: 71.5%
#14. Newark, NJ
Population 278,750 Percent single in 1970: 30.7% Percent single in 2014: 53.6%
Percent change: 74.6%
#13. Memphis, TN
Population 656,715 Percent single in 1970: 25.2% Percent single in 2014: 45.1%
Percent change: 79%
#12. Philadelphia, PA
Population 1,546,920 Percent single in 1970: 28.8% Percent single in 2014: 51.6%
Percent change: 79.2%
#11. Milwaukee, WI
Population 598,078 Percent single in 1970: 28.6% Percent single in 2014: 51.4%
Percent change: 79.7%
#10. St. Louis, MO
Population 318,727 Percent single in 1970: 27.4% Percent single in 2014: 49.4%
Percent change: 80.3%
#9. Dallas, TX
Population 1,240,985 Percent single in 1970: 22.6% Percent single in 2014: 40.8%
Percent change: 80.5%
#8. Cleveland, OH
Population 392,114 Percent single in 1970: 27.1% Percent single in 2014: 49.3%
Percent change: 81.9%
#7. Cincinnati, OH
Population 297,117 Percent single in 1970: 28.1% Percent single in 2014: 51.3%
Percent change: 82.6%
#6. Baltimore, MD
Population 622,271 Percent single in 1970: 28.3% Percent single in 2014: 51.8%
Percent change: 83%
#5. Santa Ana, CA
Population 331,266 Percent single in 1970: 22.4% Percent single in 2014: 42%
Percent change: 87.5%
#4. Tampa, FL
Population 348,934 Percent single in 1970: 22% Percent single in 2014: 41.6%
Percent change: 89.1%
#3. Atlanta, GA
Population 440641 Percent single in 1970: 28% Percent single in 2014: 53.7%
Percent change: 91.8%
#2. Long Beach, CA
Population 468,594 Percent single in 1970: 23.4% Percent single in 2014: 44.9%
Percent change: 91.9%
#1. Detroit, MI
Population 695,437 Percent single in 1970: 26.9% Percent single in 2014: 53.7%