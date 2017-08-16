With Valentine's Day on the horizon, many of those without a significant other may feel left out of the festivities. As couples plan dinners or special dates, single people plan intimate time with a bottle of wine, or perhaps other dateless friends.

The holiday may make single people feel as if they are the only ones without plans, or that they have become suddenly surrounded by communities of married couples. But there are some places where the population has actually become more single over time.

MooseRoots looked at data from the The National Historical Geographic Information System (NHGIS) and the Census Bureau to find 25 cities with the largest percent change in single population between the years 1970 and 2014. Only cities with more than 250,000 inhabitants are included.

"Single," or "Never married" in the census includes those who've never entered a marriage and those whose first marriage was annulled. These statistics only consider the population aged 15 and older. A tie between cities is broken by favoring the city whose single population is larger in 2014.

#25. Tulsa, OK

Population 395,599

Percent single in 1970: 20.3%

Percent single in 2014: 33.3%



Percent change: 64%

#24. Houston, TX

Population 2,167,988

Percent single in 1970: 23.9%

Percent single in 2014: 39.6%



Percent change: 65.7%

#23. New Orleans, LA

Population 368,471

Percent single in 1970: 28.9%

Percent single in 2014: 48.5%



Percent change: 67.8%

#21. Los Angeles, CA

Population 3,862,210

Percent single in 1970: 27%

Percent single in 2014: 45.5%



Percent change: 68.5%

#22. Buffalo, NY

Population 259,959

Percent single in 1970: 30.2%

Percent single in 2014: 50.9%



Percent change: 68.5%

#20. Oakland, CA

Population 402,339

Percent single in 1970: 26.3%

Percent single in 2014: 44.4%



Percent change: 68.8%

#19. Toledo, OH

Population 283,932

Percent single in 1970: 24.5%

Percent single in 2014: 41.5%



Percent change: 69.4%

#18. Miami, FL

Population 416,432

Percent single in 1970: 23.9%

Percent single in 2014: 40.7%



Percent change: 70.3%

#17. Chicago, IL

Population 2,712,608

Percent single in 1970: 28.5%

Percent single in 2014: 48.6%



Percent change: 70.5%

#16. Phoenix, AZ

Population 1,490,758

Percent single in 1970: 22.6%

Percent single in 2014: 38.6%



Percent change: 70.8%

#15. Sacramento, CA

Population 476,075

Percent single in 1970: 23.5%

Percent single in 2014: 40.3%



Percent change: 71.5%

#14. Newark, NJ

Population 278,750

Percent single in 1970: 30.7%

Percent single in 2014: 53.6%



Percent change: 74.6%

#13. Memphis, TN

Population 656,715

Percent single in 1970: 25.2%

Percent single in 2014: 45.1%



Percent change: 79%

#12. Philadelphia, PA

Population 1,546,920

Percent single in 1970: 28.8%

Percent single in 2014: 51.6%



Percent change: 79.2%

#11. Milwaukee, WI

Population 598,078

Percent single in 1970: 28.6%

Percent single in 2014: 51.4%



Percent change: 79.7%

#10. St. Louis, MO

Population 318,727

Percent single in 1970: 27.4%

Percent single in 2014: 49.4%



Percent change: 80.3%

#9. Dallas, TX

Population 1,240,985

Percent single in 1970: 22.6%

Percent single in 2014: 40.8%



Percent change: 80.5%

#8. Cleveland, OH

Population 392,114

Percent single in 1970: 27.1%

Percent single in 2014: 49.3%



Percent change: 81.9%

#7. Cincinnati, OH

Population 297,117

Percent single in 1970: 28.1%

Percent single in 2014: 51.3%



Percent change: 82.6%

#6. Baltimore, MD

Population 622,271

Percent single in 1970: 28.3%

Percent single in 2014: 51.8%



Percent change: 83%

#5. Santa Ana, CA

Population 331,266

Percent single in 1970: 22.4%

Percent single in 2014: 42%



Percent change: 87.5%

#4. Tampa, FL

Population 348,934

Percent single in 1970: 22%

Percent single in 2014: 41.6%



Percent change: 89.1%

#3. Atlanta, GA

Population 440641

Percent single in 1970: 28%

Percent single in 2014: 53.7%



Percent change: 91.8%

#2. Long Beach, CA

Population 468,594

Percent single in 1970: 23.4%

Percent single in 2014: 44.9%



Percent change: 91.9%

#1. Detroit, MI

Population 695,437

Percent single in 1970: 26.9%

Percent single in 2014: 53.7%



Percent change: 99.6%

