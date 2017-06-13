Watch movies for $1 at Regal Cinemas this summer

Grab the kids and grab some popcorn! Regal Cinemas is offering nine weeks of fantastic family-friendly films for just $1. “Summer Movie Express” is an annual tradition at Regal Cinemas that offers families to spend more quality time at the movies.

"The Summer Movie Express is known for delivering top notch moviegoing experiences by showing family-friendly movies at a great value," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group. "This summertime tradition is about creating memories for kids and parents as they enjoy these movies together, which is one of the best things we can offer at Regal."

Tickets to Summer Movie Express are available at the box office starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Each week, there will be two featured films at the early morning matinee show time of 10 a.m. Both movies play on both days. A portion of each $1 admission goes to assist the Will Rogers Institute.

“The Summer Movie Express is an amazing opportunity for families to spend quality time at the movies and enjoy great films like Trolls, Sing and The LEGO Batman Movie,” said Richard Grover, Vice President of Communications at Regal Entertainment Group. “Rain or shine, the Summer Movie Express will keep moving along and welcomes anyone to hop along for this nine-week ride.”

Week 1 (June 6, 7): Kung Fu Panda 3 PG; Ice Age: Collision Course PG

Week 2 (June 13, 14): Trolls PG; Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked G

Week 3 (June 20, 21): Monster Trucks PG; Penguins of Madagascar PG

Week 4 (June 27, 28): Rio 2 G; The Boxtrolls PG

Week 5 (July 4, 5): The Secret Life of Pets PG; Sing PG

Week 6 (July 11, 12): Kubo and the Two Strings PG; Ratchet & Clank PG

Week 7 (July 18, 19): The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water PG; The Adventures of Tintin PG

Week 8 (July 25, 26): Happy Feet 2 PG; Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore PG

Week 9 (August 1, 2): Storks PG; The LEGO Batman Movie PG

For a full list of participating locations, local festival dates and for more information, click here.