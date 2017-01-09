U2 to play full 'Joshua Tree' album on stadium tour

Bnad to play in Miami, Tampa

Associated Press
10:57 AM, Jan 9, 2017
3 hours ago

Recording artists The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U2 will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album "The Joshua Tree" at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release.

Powered by singles "With or Without You," ''Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," ''The Joshua Tree" became the band's first chart-topping album in the U.S. and has sold 25 million copies worldwide.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on May 12 in Vancouver and wraps up on July 1 in Cleveland, before heading to Europe.

The tour includes stops at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and OneRepublic will alternate opening for U2 on the North American leg.

