Play like a kid & party like an adult at Camp No Counselors

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go back to summer camp as an adult? A place where you can play like a kid, but party like an adult? The grown-up camp is called, Camp No Counselors and it’s in 16 locations nationwide.

The latest location Camp No Counselors chose was in the mountains of Colorado. We checked it out; it's the quintessential campsite for campers to take part in ropes courses, zip lines, swimming, climbing walls and campfires.

Dave Kushner, the VP of Community Engagement, says, Camp No Counselors offers everything you got at summer camp when you were a kid, but with a twist.

“Well the open bar would probably be the big main one,” he said. “As adults we shouldn’t need counselors we don’t need anyone to tell us to have a good time or to clean up after ourselves.”

Kushner says, the best thing about the weekend away is that no one talks about their job, politics or the stresses of life.

Take Francis Loughran for example. Monday through Friday he’s a mortgage banker, but at camp he has no responsibilities.

Loughran says, “It’s the most stress free environments I’ve been in in a long time. Everything is taken care of for you. All you have to do is turn up for events.”

Those events are where many of the campers meet new friends. Natalie Vincent flew to Colorado from Nashville to take part in this year’s newest camp. Vincent says this is her third time at Camp No Counselors.

“There’s a core group of people I would have never have come across never have met them or formed the friendships that I have.”

Vincent says, Camp No Counselors is her perfect vacation getaway.

“My best vacation is going out and trying something I’ve never done before.”