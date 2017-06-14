Mixed reaction to 'clean' versions of Sony films

Sony Pictures has unveiled their Clean Version initiative, which makes available the less violent, salacious and profane edits of certain movies.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Imagine watching "Step Brothers" with the whole family. You might be able to now.

Sony Pictures on Tuesday unveiled their Clean Version initiative, which makes available the less violent, salacious and profane broadcast television and airplane edits of certain movies when you purchase the regular title on a streaming service.

 

Clean versions are available now for 24 films including "Step Brothers," ''Ghostbusters" and "White House Down."

Third party services like ClearPlay and VidAngel have been in the business of cleaning up movies for years, although their unauthorized edits have also been the target of lawsuits from studios.

Not everyone was a fan of the Sony announcement, including Seth Rogen who tweeted his dismay Tuesday. Rogen's raunchy "Sausage Party" is a Sony film. A clean edit is not available for that.

Multiple online outlets report this is the list of "clean versions" currently available:

  • 50 First Dates
  • Battle Of The Year
  • Big Daddy
  • Captain Phillips
  • Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
  • Easy A
  • Elysium
  • Ghostbusters
  • Ghostbusters II
  • Goosebumps
  • Grown Ups
  • Grown Ups 2
  • Hancock
  • Inferno
  • Moneyball
  • Pixels
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • Step Brothers
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • White House Down

