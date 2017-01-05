2017 Golden Globes nominees revealed

(CNN) -- "La La Land" was the darling of the nominations for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which were announced Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It pulled in seven nominations, including best picture, best director and best actor and actress nods for its stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

"Manchester By The Sea," and "Moonlight" were nominated for best movie, drama, along with "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or Highwater" and "Lion."

Casey Affleck, Joel Edgerton, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington will vie for best actor in a motion picture drama while Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman are competing for best actress in that category.

"20th Century Women, "Florence Foster Jenkins," "Deadpool," "La La Land" and "Sing Street" were all nominated for best picture, comedy/musical.

Best TV series nods went to "The Crown," "Game of Thrones," Stranger Things, "This Is Us" and "Westworld."

Anthony Anderson, Gael Garcia Bernal, Donald Glover, Nick Nolte, and Jeffrey Tambor were nominated for best performance by an actor in a TV series, musical or comedy.

Best actor in a limited-series nominees are Riz Ahmed, Bryan Cranston, Tom Hiddleston, John Turturro, and Courtney B. Vance.

"Atlanta", "Blackish," "Mozart In The Jungle", "Transparent," and "Veep" were nominated for best television series, musical or comedy.

Best actress in a limited series/TV movie nods went to Felicity Huffman, Riley Keough, Sarah Paulson, Charlotte Rampling and Kerry Washington.

Rachel Bloom, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sarah Jessica Parker, Issa Rae, Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Ellis Ross will compete for best actress in a TV musical/comedy.

Best supporting actor in a series, mini-series or TV movie nominees are Sterling K. Brown, Hugh Laurie, John Lithgow, Christian Slater and John Travolta. Olivia Colman, Lena Heady, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Thandi Newton were nominated in the same category for actresses.

"Strings," "Moana," "My Life as a Zucchini," "Sing," "Zootopia" and "Trolls" were nominated for best animated feature.

One winner has already been announced: Meryl Streep will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry.

"Meryl's enthralling body of work across a diverse set of genres has made her a role model over the past 40 years, and she will continue to do so for generations to come," Lorenzo Soria, the President of the HFPA, said of the eight time Golden Globe winner. "She is a trailblazer, having paved the way for women in television, film and stage. For shattering gender and age barriers, all with finesse and grace, the HFPA is humbled to bestow this honor upon her."

Jimmy Fallon will host the awards ceremony, which is set for January 8 on NBC.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.