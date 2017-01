Veteran British actor John Hurt, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015 for his distinguished career, has died, his publicist Charles McDonald confirmed to NBC News. He was 77.

Hurt received Oscar nominations for "The Elephant Man" and "Midnight Express," and starred in movies including the "Harry Potter" franchise, "Alien," ''V for Vendetta" and "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy."

In June 2015, he said he had been diagnosed with early stage pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.

In an interview with the Radio Times later that year, Hurt said: "I can't say I worry about mortality, but it's impossible to get to my age and not have a little contemplation of it."

"We're all just passing time, and occupy our chair very briefly," he added.



