Hey, Tea Party, meet your lefty cousins

The left takes inspiration from an unlikely source

DecodeDC
3:08 PM, Jan 26, 2017

Members of the Tea Party movement protest outside the Fairmont Hotel before President Barack Obama arrives for a fundraiser May 25, 2010, in San Francisco, Calif.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After this election, some on the left are feeling pretty powerless — but Angel Padilla isn’t. He got together with 30 other former congressional staffers to put together a concrete guide on how to resist President Trump’s policies, and they borrowed all their knowledge from an unlikely source  — the Tea Party. It’s called Indivisible, and in this episode of the DecodeDC podcast, Jimmy gets to the bottom of how it might work.

