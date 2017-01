Recipe from the "Deliciously Lite Menu" at TooJay’s

YIELD: 10 Servings

INGREDIENTS:

* 2 lbs. Tomatoes - washed and cored.

* 2 lbs. Cucumbers washed and scored on 4 sides

* 2 oz. Red Onion Slices cut in quarters

* 1/2 Tbs. Sugar

* Lemon Juice

* 3/4 tsp Granulated Garlic

* 2 tsp. Salt

* 1 tsp. Black Pepper

* ¾ Cup Low Calorie Italian Dressing

* 2 1/2 Tbs. fresh Dill, minced

PROCEDURE:

* Place the tomatoes core side down on the wedger placed on a sheet pan to cut.

* Cut each wedge in half widthwise.

* Cut one end off of each cucumber.

* Place each cucumber with the flat side on the blade.

* Slice all cucumbers ¼” thick.

* Stack cucumber slices 3 high on cutting board and cut each slice in quarters.

* In a large stainless steel bowl add tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, sugar, lemon juice, granulated garlic, salt, pepper and dill.

* Add Italian dressing and stir until all ingredients are well blended.

* Place salad in a storage container with a lid and refrigerator for a minimum of 2 hours to allow for proper marinating.