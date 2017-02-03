Super Bowl Party recipe for Traditional Slow Cooker Chili (2/5/17)

Super Bowl party recipes courtesy of Renee Patrone of Party Host Helpers

Traditional Slow Cooker Chili – as adapted from Chowhound.com

This can be used for your beef as well as your turkey chili recipes.

Ingredients:

* 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

* 2 medium yellow onions, medium dice

* 1 medium red bell pepper, medium dice

* 6 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

* 1/4 cup chili powder

* 1 tablespoon ground cumin

* 2 pounds lean ground beef or 2 pounds of ground turkey

* 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed

* 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

* 1 (14-ounce) can tomato sauce

* 2 (15-ounce) cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed



Directions:

1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the onions and bell pepper, season with salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes.*

2. Add the garlic, chili powder, and cumin. Make sure all the veggies get mixed with the spices and cook for 1 minute. Add ground beef or ground turkey and cook through until no longer pink.

3. Transfer to the slow cooker and add the diced tomatoes (undrained), tomato sauce and beans. Stir it up and cover and cook until the chili thickens. About 8 hours on low or 6 hours on high.

4. Time Saving Shortcut: Brown the meat in frying pan, put in crockpot and add the remaining ingredients right to the slow cooker, instead of sautéing them beforehand. This can save you time. Plus, if you are cooking on low for eight hours, all those veggies will still be the perfect texture.

Chili Bar Toppings

Make sure you have the essential toppings for your Super Bowl Chili Bar, but go ahead and add some unique additions so everyone can personalize their bowl of chili. Here are some suggestions:

* Shredded cheeses including sharp cheddar, pepper jack, Monterey

* Tortilla chips

* Avocado chunks

* Sour cream and/or Greek yogurt

* Bacon crumbles

* Cornbread muffins

* Crusty bread

* Extra spicy salsa

* Diced, fresh tomatoes

* Sliced lettuce

* Sliced olives

* Fresh cilantro