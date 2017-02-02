Steals and Deals for Feb. 2, 2017

Do you know what’s coming up? Valentine’s Day! We’re going to help you shop for the ones you love right now - significant other, family, even yourself!
With us, we have the local family blogger behind MascaraMaven, Christina Nicholson. She’s here with some creative gift ideas and we’re offering a discount on these products just for WPTV viewers in this segment of “steals and deals.”
Dune Jewelry is a keepsake, collectible jewelry line handmade with sand from around the world.
Dune Jewelry is custom & handcrafted in the U.S.A and captures memories using different sands and natural elements such as beach sand, trail sand, golf course sand, crushed rock, dried flowers and more, all from around the world!
Dune Jewelry donates a portion of all proceeds to various coastal preservation organizations.