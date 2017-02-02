Steals and Deals for Feb. 2, 2017

Do you know what’s coming up? Valentine’s Day! We’re going to help you shop for the ones you love right now - significant other, family, even yourself!

With us, we have the local family blogger behind MascaraMaven, Christina Nicholson. She’s here with some creative gift ideas and we’re offering a discount on these products just for WPTV viewers in this segment of “steals and deals.”

Deelishables

NBCDEAL / 25% off $3 - $55

Deelishables began as a teacher’s hobby that has grown into a deliciously thriving small business.

Deelishables is most known for customized treats such as Photo Cookies, Personalized Pretzels, and Custom Oreos.

This discount is available on a minimum order of a dozen cookies or pretzels.

Perfect for a spouse, family member, or friend.

Date Lady Valentine's Day 'Breakfast in Bed' Box

NBCDEAL / 25% off $34.99

Date Lady Valentine's Day 'Breakfast in Bed' Box ($34.99) can be shipped nationwide and features Date & Almond Crostini with Date Chocolate Spread and a variety of coffees and teas.

Date Lady date syrup products are USDA Organic and Non-GMO and are made without processed sugar, additives, preservatives, and foreign ingredients.

Perfect for a spouse, family member, or friend.

Dune Jewelry

NBCDEAL / 25% off $30 - $480

Dune Jewelry is a keepsake, collectible jewelry line handmade with sand from around the world.

Dune Jewelry is custom & handcrafted in the U.S.A and captures memories using different sands and natural elements such as beach sand, trail sand, golf course sand, crushed rock, dried flowers and more, all from around the world!

Dune Jewelry donates a portion of all proceeds to various coastal preservation organizations.

Perfect for a spouse, family member, or friend.

Beth Quinn Designs

NBCDEAL / 25% off $15 - $45

Beth Quinn designs a variety of lovely Jewelry & Lifestyle Accents with customizable messages.

Celebrities like Jenny McCarthy are fans of this inspirational line of accessories for women and girls.

Holiday and Special Occasion Themes are available as well!

Perfect for a spouse, family member, or friend.

Boxxle

NBCDEAL / 25% off $100

Boxxle is a wine dispenser that will keep your wine fresh for up to six weeks.

Its elegant appliance creates "wine-on-tap" at home and you can enjoy wine-by-the-glass without spoilage or waste.

Perfect for a spouse, family member, or friend.

Moderne Child Shoppe

NBCDEAL / 24% off $14+

Moderne Child Shoppe offers high-quality clothing and accessories for you and your kids that are affordable!

Celebrities like Tori Spelling are fans of this super fashionable line! It even has matching "Mommy and Me" outfits!

Perfect for a mom and daughter.

Baby Zala

NBCDEAL / 25% off $45+

Baby Zala sells luxurious, yet practical Parenting and Baby Goods.

All items in the Baby Zala line are designed to assist parents with daily duties of caring for baby when on the go!

All products are stylish and practical, multi-functional solutions for baby and parent.

Perfect for a parent and his/her baby.

Woombie

NBCDEAL / 25% off $18 - $68

Woombie offers ergonomically designed goods for baby and parent, such as: Convertible Swaddles, “Sleep Sacks, Travel bags, Baby Carriers, etc.

All items are ECO-friendly and made w/o harsh chemicals.

Woombie is an award-winning line designed by a nurse and newborn infant care specialist to ensure ultimate safety!

Perfect for a new parent and his/her baby.

LAID Brand

NBCDEAL / 25% off $24.99

LAID Brand consists of enriched hair care products that can increase confidence and attraction. LAID is made with the healthiest ingredients.

Perfect for a spouse, family member, or friend… or yourself!

Dip Into Pretty

DIP25 / 25% off $18.99

The “I Give You My Heart” gift set comes with a full set of Dip into Pretty silicone “Sweet Hearts” gem pedicure spacers and “Roses are Red” nail polish!

Dip into Pretty nail polish is 5 Free; no Toluene, DBP, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor and is Vegan-Friendly and Cruelty-free.

Unlike traditional products or rolled up paper towels, Dip into Pretty’s feature 8 individual pieces that can be easily stored in a carry pouch for your next pedicure!

Perfect for a spouse, family member, or friend… or yourself!

SpicySubscriptions

NBCDEAL / 25% off $24.95 - $34.95

Spicy Subscriptions is a unique subscription service for adults - single or married.

The carefully curated collections help improve relationships and one's love life. Each box arrives with something new and a few surprises to spice up the bedroom.

Perfect for a spouse.

If you didn't get a steal or deal of a gift and spent a lot of money on something, look into insuring it. Private

Risk Management Association has all the information to help you here.

Christina will be back next month with more steals and deals just for our viewers.