Steals and Deals (1/11/17)

The local family blogger behind Mascara Maven, Christina Nicholson, has some things that will make it easier for you.

We’re offering a discount on these products just for WPTV viewers in this segment of “steals and deals.”

Peace Love World / PeaceLoveWorld.com

NBCDEAL / 25% off

You can’t get healthy without the right gear, so Peace Love World is offering 25% these water bottles and workout socks to get you ready and motivated to keep your resolution in 2017! The code is NBCDEAL.

Sticky Be Socks / StickyBeSocks.com

NBCDEAL / 25% off

You can never have too many socks and Sticky Be Socks has a variety of styles and sizes for women, men, and even babies. If you want leg warmers, they have those too. Save 25% on a pack using the code NBC DEAL online.

Jolyn Clothing / JolynClothing.com

NBCDEAL / 25% off

From Jolyn Clothing, ladies, you can wear these trendy sports bras for 25% off on JolynClothing.com with the code NBCDEAL.

Motion by Coalition / AcrossAtlas.com

NBCDEAL / 25% off

The only item left to wear is leggings, so Motion by Coalition is giving you a steal and deal of 25% at AcrossAtlas.com with the code NBCDEAL.

RunLites / GoRunLites.com

NBCDEAL / 25% OFF

For busy men and women who are runners, walkers or cyclists, it is sometimes impossible to avoid exercising in the dark well before sunrise or after sunset. Mary Tiffin, a busy working mother of three, created RunLites ($19.95) and SLINGS ($15.95) so your hands act as flashlights while you move. Save 25% off these products when you use the code NBCDEAL at checkout on GoRunLites.com.



Zeel / Zeel.com

WPTV25 / $25 OFF

After all of that, you’ll need a massage and Zeel brings the spa to you with locations all over South Florida. In home massage delivered to your doorstep in as little as an hour. It’s called Zeel Massage on Demand and you can get $25 off your first massage by using the code WPTV25 on Zeel’s website or app.