Staycation Steals in the Palm Beaches for January 2017

Now that it’s January, The Palm Beaches is fully in the “Season.” This is the time of year when visitors are enjoying the area’s comfortable temperatures. Residents can also take advantage of special savings, curated by Discover The Palm Beaches’, the official tourism marketing corporation for Palm Beach County.

For a fun staycation, residents can choose to stay in Delray Beach, known as “Florida’s Village by the Sea.” It’s a popular beach town with style, special events and peaceful places.

The Delray Beach Marriott is a Mediterranean-style resort with stunning views at the oceanfront location, close to the famous Atlantic Avenue. Discover The Palm Beaches has announced an exclusive seasonal savings promotion for shoppers looking to treat their loved ones - or themselves - to a tropical getaway this winter. If you book a stay at the Delray Beach Marriott at www.PackforPB.com, you will receive $100 resort credit.

This promotion is offered for seven participating hotels in The Palm Beaches, including the following:

• Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort

• The Breakers Palm Beach

• Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

• Delray Sands Resort

• Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa

• Delray Beach Marriott

• PGA National Resort & Spa

For dining, Jarden is a new hot spot on Clematis Street in Downtown West Palm Beach.

The restaurant is offering specials for guests with “the Happiest Hour Menu.”

• Bar snacks include:

o House made nuggets

o Limited burger

o Brisket stema buns

o Charcuterie board

• All drinks half off on the following dates and times:

o Tuesday through Friday, 4pm to 7pm

o Saturday, 4pm to 6pm

o Thirsty Thursdays-- all day

For things to do, visitors and residents can experience new facilities at two family-friendly attractions: the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, and the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society, both in west palm beach.

The Science Center has debuted a brand-new mini-golf course, called “Conservation Course,” which is also a butterfly garden. Since The Palm Beaches are known as Florida’s Golf Capital, it’s appropriate that it was designed by Gary Nicklaus and Jim Fazio, sons of two local golf legends.

The Zoo has a brand-new panther habitat called “Panther Prowl,” which allows the two panthers to walk above your head. One new member of the Zoo family, a Florida panther nicknamed Sassy, enjoys the expanded space. Mardi, the Zoo’s rare white alligator, also has a new habitat.

To plan your visit to The Palm Beaches, visit www.thepalmbeaches.com. To experience both the Science Center and the Zoo at one low price, check out the Dual Discovery Pass here: http://bit.ly/2hOjyr9

Submitted by Discover The Palm Beaches