Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, so time to start planning some romance. How about a special “staycation” for you and your loved one?

For a special getaway that’s close to home, couples can indulge together at an iconic Palm Beach institution: The Chesterfield Palm Beach.

The Chesterfield’s “Sweetheart Package” lets you spend quality time for an excellent value.

Stay in a luxurious room or suite, and receive a welcome gift upon arrival.

Enjoy a romantic dinner for two with wine, live entertainment at the Leopard Lounge and Restaurant, champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries at turndown, plus continental breakfast for two.

Prices begin at $470 per night, and you even get a special list: “12 most romantic places to kiss in Palm Beach.”

You can book this deal at www.chesterfieldpb.com

For those of you who are looking for a special dinner option, try Vic & Angelo’s in Palm Beach Gardens at PGA Commons.

The restaurant is featuring a Cupid-approved, prix fixe menu for $55 per person.

It showcases fresh, farm-to-table ingredients, world-class seafood, and magnificent, house-made desserts, including the San Gennaro’s Valentine Feast.

You get a “Primo” first course, a “Secondo” second course, and a “Dolce” dessert to share.

You can also add a bottle of Prosecco for $24.

Find out more about the restaurant at www.vicandangelos.com

For anyone who wants to spoil themselves, PGA National Resort & Spa has a wonderful way to pamper yourself with some self-love.

The spa has been recently revitalized, so you can enjoy the refreshed amenities.

If you purchase a $350 spa gift card, you will receive a bonus one night stay.

If you purchase a $450 spa gift card, you will receive a bonus one night stay, plus a round of golf for two.

If you purchase a $550 spa gift card, you will receive a bonus one night stay, a round of golf for two, and a dinner for two at Ironwood Steak & Seafood ($50 value).

Learn more about the Spa at www.pgaresort.com/spa/pga-national-spa

To see more “Staycation Steals” in The Palm Beaches, visit www.thepalmbeaches.com/places-to-stay.