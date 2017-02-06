Skillet phyllo pie with Fla. tomatoes and kale

SKILLET PHYLLO PIE WITH FL TOMATOES & KALE

Ingredients

4 SERVINGS

Calories per serving – 350 calories

• 3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for brushing

• 1 medium sweet onion, finely chopped

• 1 pint grape tomatoes; cut in half – reserve 8 halves

• ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

• 1 bunch Tuscan kale, ribs and stems removed, thinly sliced crosswise

• 2 large eggs, beaten to blend

• 3 ounces Parmesan, grated

• 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

• Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

• 8 ounces frozen phyllo pastry, thawed (half a 1-pound package)

• 4 ounces fresh goat cheese or feta, crumbled

Preparation

1. Place a rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 400°.

2. Heat 3 Tbsp. oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, 6–8 minutes.

3. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until almost tender, about 5 minutes. Mix in red pepper flakes and transfer to a medium bowl; let cool. Wipe out and reserve skillet.

4. Add kale, eggs, Parmesan, and lemon zest to onion & tomato mixture and gently mix to combine; season with salt and pepper.

5. Layer phyllo sheets inside reserved skillet. Spoon kale-and-squash mixture into phyllo and dot top with goat cheese. Place the reserved tomato halves on top.

6. Brush edges of phyllo lightly with oil and fold over filling, overlapping slightly, leaving center exposed.

7. Transfer skillet to oven and bake pie until kale is wilted and tender and phyllo is golden brown and crisp, 20–25 minutes. Let pie cool in skillet at least 15 minutes before slicing into wedges.

Do Ahead: Pie can be baked 6 hours ahead. Let cool; store uncovered at room temperature.