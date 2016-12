Here is the recipe for Tom Dunn's German Mustard - shared directly by Kelley Dunn.

Ingredients:

4 ounces Colman's Dry Mustard Powder

1 cup white vinegar

2 eggs, beaten

1 1 ⁄ 4 cups sugar

Combine mustard and vinegar in small bowl and mix well.

Cover and let stand for 8 hours or overnight.

In top of double-boiler combine mustard mixture, beaten eggs and sugar. Blend well, cover and let cook over simmering water for 1 1⁄ 4 hours, stirring every 15 minutes to keep blended.

Remove cover for the last 15 minutes. Store in covered jar and keep refrigerated.

Great with hot dogs, corned beef, ham or kielbasa.