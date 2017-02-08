Quinoa salad recipe (2/8/17)

Ingredients

1/2 pound U-12 shrimp

1/2 cup cooked tri colored quinoa (1/4 yellow onion small diced, 1/4 cup quinoa, 3/4 cup vegetable stock, s/p to taste)

1/4 cup yellow onion small diced

1/4 cup mango small diced

1/4 cup pineapple small diced

1 green bell pepper small diced

1/2 orange bell pepper small diced

3/4 cup broccoli blanched broccoli

1/4 cup shredded jicama

1/2 cup heirloom tomatoes, sliced in half

Dressing:

1 lime

1T honey

2 T coconut oil, melted

1/4 t salt

1/4 t pepper

Dash of red chili flakes

Place a small non stick pan on medium-high heat and add 1T coconut oil, then place shrimp on a plate and season with zest of 1 lime, salt, pepper and red chili flakes, then place in hot pan and sear on both sides for 1-2 minutes.

Remove from pan and let sit while you prepare salad.

Place all other ingredients in mixing bowl and toss together.

In another small mixing bowl, combine honey, lime juice, salt, pepper and chili flakes and mix together.

Add dressing to quinoa salad and toss. Adjust seasoning based on taste with salt and pepper as needed.

Top quinoa salad with seared chili lime shrimp and bon appetite.