Pistachio Crust

-1 TBL spoon chopped mint

-1 TBL spoon chopped parsley

-1 TBL spoon chopped rosemary

-1 1\4 cup ground pistachio

-1\2 cup Panko bread crumbs

- 2oz Butter

-2tsp Olive oil

-1 ½ TBL Harissa paste

-to taste Salt

-to taste pepper



Chop ingredients. In mixing Bowl, put Harissa, room temperature butter, olive oil, chopped herbs and mix. Add ground pistachio ,bread crumbs and crust the pre-seared the rack of lamb.

Tips for “Rack Of Lamb”:

-Pre- Searing the lamb

-Frenching the lamb

-Carving the dish