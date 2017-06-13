Orange Crush Strawberry Shortcake (Dessert for Garrison Bourbon Dinner) (6/14/17)

4:41 PM, Jun 13, 2017
Orange Crush Strawberry Shortcake (Dessert for Garrison Bourbon Dinner)

  • Pound Cake
  • 1 lb Unsalted Butter
  • 8 ea Eggs
  • 3 cups Cake Flour
  • 1 tsp Kosher Salt
  • 1 cup Orange Soda
  • 2 cups Sugar
  • 1 TBL Vanilla

1. Make sure all ingredients are room temp

2. In a mixer, whip sugar and butter until creamy

3. With the mixer on medium speed, add eggs one at a time and vanilla and salt

4. Add 1 cup of flour, 1/2 cup of soda, 1 flour, 1/2 soda and 1 flour (don't overmix)

5. Pour batter into a greased, floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 20 minutes

6. Let cool on wire rack before removing from pan

Drunken Strawberries

  • 1 1/2 fl oz Garrison Bros Bourbon
  • 1 1/2 fl oz Orange Liquor (such as Gran Marnier)
  • 1/2 cup Orange Juice
  • 1 cup Sugar
  • 2 qt Fresh Strawberries (stemmed and sliced in half)

1. Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl

2. Put in the refrigerator for 1 hour

Bourbon Whipped Cream

  • 2 cups Heavy Whipping Cream
  • 1/2 cup Powdered Sugar
  • 1 tsp Vanilla
  • 1.5 fl oz Garrison Bros Bourbon

1. In a small pot, heat bourbon and reduce by half. Let cool

2. Add cream, sugar, vanilla and reduced bourbon to the bowl of a stand mixer

3. Whip on high speed until smooth

Blackberry Balsamic Glaze

  • 12 fl oz Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1/4 cup Sugar
  • 1/2 pint Fresh Blackberries

1. Heat all ingredients in a small sauce pan at medium high heat

2. Reduce by two-thirds, stirring with a wooden spoon every couple of minutes

3. Pour through a mesh strainer and let cool

4. Transfer to a squeeze

To Plate:

Slice pound cake, pour strawberries over the top (with liquid), top with whipped cream and drizzle with balsamic

glaze

* Garnish with fresh basil and powdered sugar

