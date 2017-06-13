Orange Crush Strawberry Shortcake (Dessert for Garrison Bourbon Dinner) (6/14/17)

Partly Cloudy
Orange Crush Strawberry Shortcake (Dessert for Garrison Bourbon Dinner)
1. Make sure all ingredients are room temp
2. In a mixer, whip sugar and butter until creamy
3. With the mixer on medium speed, add eggs one at a time and vanilla and salt
4. Add 1 cup of flour, 1/2 cup of soda, 1 flour, 1/2 soda and 1 flour (don't overmix)
5. Pour batter into a greased, floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 20 minutes
6. Let cool on wire rack before removing from pan
Drunken Strawberries
1. Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl
2. Put in the refrigerator for 1 hour
Bourbon Whipped Cream
1. In a small pot, heat bourbon and reduce by half. Let cool
2. Add cream, sugar, vanilla and reduced bourbon to the bowl of a stand mixer
3. Whip on high speed until smooth
Blackberry Balsamic Glaze
1. Heat all ingredients in a small sauce pan at medium high heat
2. Reduce by two-thirds, stirring with a wooden spoon every couple of minutes
3. Pour through a mesh strainer and let cool
4. Transfer to a squeeze
To Plate:
Slice pound cake, pour strawberries over the top (with liquid), top with whipped cream and drizzle with balsamic
glaze
* Garnish with fresh basil and powdered sugar