Miso Glazed Tofu recipe (1/10/17)

9:53 AM, Jan 10, 2017
11:53 AM, Jan 10, 2017

Recipe for Miso Glazed Tofu from Bolay restaurant.

WPTV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the Glaze:

1 C Red miso paste
1 C Sake
¼ C rice wine vinegar
¼ C Dark sesame oil
2 Tbsp Sriracha
½ C Tamari (gluten free soy sauce)
8 oz Turbinado sugar
2 T fresh ginger finely minced
2 T garlic finely minced
2 x 14 oz packages Firm Tofu drained well

Directions:

1. Place the garlic, ginger and tamari into a blender and puree until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth.

2. Cut the drained tofu into 1” x 1” pieces and place into a mixing bowl. Add 2 Tbsp of the glaze to the mixing bowl and gently toss to evenly coat the tofu with the glaze.

3. Remove the glazed tofu from the bowl and place onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, making sure not to have any excess glaze on the pan or it will burn.

4. Bake @ 500 degrees F approx. 8-12 minutes until the tofu is a golden brown color with nicely caramelized edges.

5. Remove the cooked tofu from the oven and place into a clean mixing bowl. Add ½ c of tofu glaze to the cooked tofu, toss and serve.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top