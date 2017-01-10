Miso Glazed Tofu recipe (1/10/17)

For the Glaze:



1 C Red miso paste

1 C Sake

¼ C rice wine vinegar

¼ C Dark sesame oil

2 Tbsp Sriracha

½ C Tamari (gluten free soy sauce)

8 oz Turbinado sugar

2 T fresh ginger finely minced

2 T garlic finely minced

2 x 14 oz packages Firm Tofu drained well



Directions:



1. Place the garlic, ginger and tamari into a blender and puree until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth.



2. Cut the drained tofu into 1” x 1” pieces and place into a mixing bowl. Add 2 Tbsp of the glaze to the mixing bowl and gently toss to evenly coat the tofu with the glaze.



3. Remove the glazed tofu from the bowl and place onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, making sure not to have any excess glaze on the pan or it will burn.



4. Bake @ 500 degrees F approx. 8-12 minutes until the tofu is a golden brown color with nicely caramelized edges.



5. Remove the cooked tofu from the oven and place into a clean mixing bowl. Add ½ c of tofu glaze to the cooked tofu, toss and serve.