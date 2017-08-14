Crispy oven baked Mediterranean chicken breasts (8/14/17)

Fair
Chef Lisabet Summa has a recipe for for kids that is healthy and get them involved in the kitchen.
These crispy baked chicken breasts can be cut in long rectangular shapes like kid’s favorite chicken fingers!
Coconut Green Goddess Dressing
In Magic Bullet or blender:
Combine
May be made in advance
For Super Man Salad
Toss in big salad bowl:
1 box super greens with coconut green goddess dressing.
Marble Potatoes
While Chicken is roasting – place marble potatoes (a fun shape kids love) on a sheet pan. Bake until tender; about 25 minutes. Toss hot potatoes with pesto.
Magic Pesto:
In Magic Bullet:
Bread Crumb Mixture
In mixing bowl with wooden spoon have Jr. Chef stir together 1 cup of bread crumbs with 3-4 TBS. Basic Vinaigrette.
Basic Life Saving Vinaigrette