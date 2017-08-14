Crispy oven baked Mediterranean chicken breasts (8/14/17)

These crispy baked chicken breasts can be cut in long rectangular shapes like kid’s favorite chicken fingers!

4 Chicken Breasts; boneless/skinless/flattened with a mallet

Place chicken in Ziploc bag

- Add 2 TBS. Basic Vinaigrette and 1 TBS. Balsamic Vinegar

- Marinate overnight

- Add 2 TBS. Basic Vinaigrette and 1 TBS. Balsamic Vinegar - Marinate overnight Remove chicken breasts and place in baking dish, brush tops (painting!) with Dijon mustard. Top each with 2-3 TBS. bread crumb mixture and sprinkle over olive oil.

Cook in 350-degree oven bake chicken until it reaches 140° internal temperature



Coconut Green Goddess Dressing

In Magic Bullet or blender:

Combine

6 oz. Basic Vinaigrette

1 Avocado peeled & pitted

4 oz. full fat coconut milk

May be made in advance

For Super Man Salad

Toss in big salad bowl:

1 box super greens with coconut green goddess dressing.

Marble Potatoes

While Chicken is roasting – place marble potatoes (a fun shape kids love) on a sheet pan. Bake until tender; about 25 minutes. Toss hot potatoes with pesto.

Magic Pesto:

In Magic Bullet:

Combine 6 oz. basic vinaigrette

2 oz. grated parmesan

Fill with basil; puree to combine

Bread Crumb Mixture

In mixing bowl with wooden spoon have Jr. Chef stir together 1 cup of bread crumbs with 3-4 TBS. Basic Vinaigrette.

Basic Life Saving Vinaigrette