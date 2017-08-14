Crispy oven baked Mediterranean chicken breasts (8/14/17)

Chef Lisabet Summa has a recipe for for kids that is healthy and get them involved in the kitchen.

These crispy baked chicken breasts can be cut in long rectangular shapes like kid’s favorite chicken fingers!

  • 4 Chicken Breasts; boneless/skinless/flattened with a mallet
  • Place chicken in Ziploc bag
    - Add 2 TBS. Basic Vinaigrette and 1 TBS. Balsamic Vinegar
    - Marinate overnight
  • Remove chicken breasts and place in baking dish, brush tops (painting!) with Dijon mustard. Top each with 2-3 TBS. bread crumb mixture and sprinkle over olive oil.
  • Cook in 350-degree oven bake chicken until it reaches 140° internal temperature


Coconut Green Goddess Dressing
In Magic Bullet or blender:
       Combine

  • 6 oz. Basic Vinaigrette
  • 1 Avocado peeled & pitted
  • 4 oz. full fat coconut milk

May be made in advance

For Super Man Salad
Toss in big salad bowl:
1 box super greens with coconut green goddess dressing.

Marble Potatoes
While Chicken is roasting – place marble potatoes (a fun shape kids love) on a sheet pan. Bake until tender; about 25 minutes. Toss hot potatoes with pesto.

Magic Pesto:
In Magic Bullet:

  • Combine 6 oz. basic vinaigrette
  • 2 oz. grated parmesan
  • Fill with basil; puree to combine

Bread Crumb Mixture
In mixing bowl with wooden spoon have Jr. Chef stir together 1 cup of bread crumbs with 3-4 TBS. Basic Vinaigrette.

Basic Life Saving Vinaigrette

  • 3 cups – Olive Oil
  • 1 cup – Red Wine Vinaigrette
  • 1 TBS. – XXX Pepper
  • 1 TBS. – Sea Salt (iodized)
  • 3 Cloves – Garlic, smashed
  • 1 TBS. – Dijon Mustard
  • 1 TBS. -- Honey

