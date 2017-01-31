Candied Tomato Bacon Jam recipe (1/31/17)

Candied Tomato Bacon Jam Recipe courtesy of BurgerFi

Bacon - 1# (cut into 1-inch slices)

Tomato, diced - 1 1/2 cups

Onion, diced - 1 cup

Sugar - 1/3 cup

Salt and Pepper mix - 1 tbsp

Water - 1/4 cup, as needed

Sherry vinager - 1/4 cup

Fresh herbs, chopped - 1 Tbsp(parsley and rosemary)

Method

Render the sliced bacon until crisp, reserve. In the same pan, caramelize the onions until light golden brown in the bacon fat. Add the tomatoes, sugar, water, vinegar and salt and pepper. Stirring constantly, cook on medium heat for 10 minutes to reduce. Add the crispy bacon and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until all the liquid has reduced into a jam-like consistency. Add fresh herbs, label and refrigerate.