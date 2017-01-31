Candied Tomato Bacon Jam recipe (1/31/17)

Candied Tomato Bacon Jam Recipe courtesy of BurgerFi
Bacon - 1# (cut into 1-inch slices)
Tomato, diced - 1 1/2 cups
Onion, diced - 1 cup
Sugar - 1/3 cup
Salt and Pepper mix - 1 tbsp
Water - 1/4 cup, as needed
Sherry vinager - 1/4 cup
Fresh herbs, chopped - 1 Tbsp(parsley and rosemary)
Method
Render the sliced bacon until crisp, reserve. In the same pan, caramelize the onions until light golden brown in the bacon fat. Add the tomatoes, sugar, water, vinegar and salt and pepper. Stirring constantly, cook on medium heat for 10 minutes to reduce. Add the crispy bacon and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until all the liquid has reduced into a jam-like consistency. Add fresh herbs, label and refrigerate.