Beauty resolutions for the New Year

Submitted by Angela Cruz, Today Show Social Star for YouTube beauty vlogging

If you’re searching for a simple goal to work towards this new year, look no further than a beauty resolution. They’re easy and attainable to help you make 2017 your most gorgeous year yet!

Resolution #1: Have a daily makeup routine.

Perhaps you think you don’t have time for makeup. Do you have a few minutes? Try trèStiQue – it has 2-in-1 beauty products with built-in tools and magnetic sealing caps. It’s basically crayons for your face! It’s simple, travel-friendly makeup for real women every day, that’s really fast. I keep mine in my car for those mornings when I’m running late for work. You can try the products at https://trestique.com.

Resolution #2: Get more beauty sleep (or at least fake it).

Do you wake up with puffy bags under your eyes, or you just don’t get enough sleep, period? Try The Right Pillow – it’s unique shape prevents nighttime movements, so you sleep more deeply and you won’t toss and turn as much. You can purchase it at www.therightpillow.com.

Alternatively, to fake eight hours of shuteye when you only got three, apply a brightener in the inner corners of your eyes. trèStiQue’s highlighter works as a champagne-colored, instant pop of brightness.

Resolution #3: Lose 5 pounds in 30 seconds.

Contouring is popular for good reason. It helps you slim your face instantly, no workouts required! Create a “blush sandwich” – use Urban Decay Naked Flushed trio of colors with the darkest shade just under your cheekbones, the blush right on the apples of your cheeks and the highlighter on top of your cheekbones. Purchase it at http://www.urbandecay.com/naked-flushed-by-urban-decay/359.html.

Resolution #4: Give your hair a break.

Use a hair dryer with high watts to dry hair faster, which means less damage and sleeker hair in less time. The BioSilk Titanium Professional Hair Tools get really hot, which styles your hair faster, resulting in less overall damage. The Hair Dryer has a ceramic motor with an ion generator to produce shine and lock out humidity. Whether you curl or straighten your hair, these tools get up to 410 degrees.

Another pro tip -- prep your hair with BioSilk Hot Thermal Protectant Mist to prevent heat damage. You can get all of these products at www.loxabeauty.com.

For more beauty tips and tricks, follow Angela’s YouTube channel, Beauty News with Angela Cruz: www.youtube.com/AngelaCruzTube