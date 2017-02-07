Beauty gift ideas for Valentine's Day

Submitted by Angela Cruz, www.angela-cruz.com

Whether you’re single and lovin’ it, or celebrating with someone special, Valentine’s Day is always the perfect time to indulge! Check out some romance-themed gift ideas for the beauty junkies in your life.

1. Beauty For Real’s Perfect Pout Trio – great for on-the-go touchups

This trio of lip products will perfect your pout this Valentine’s Day, especially in the classic shade of romance red, called “Really Red Cream.” It features an all-natural sugar scrub, a lip pencil to define and shape lips plus a sexy V-Day lip gloss or cream. My favorite part about this is that there is a light on the lip gloss, plus a mirror – helpful if you’re on the go and touching up your lips in the dark! Available at www.beautyforreal.com.

2. Get it on Organic body wash -- A gift that gives back!

GET IT ON Organic Bodywash has a cheeky title. The organic essential oils of aphrodisiac sandalwood, ginger and cedar, for a sensual shower or bubble bath are beneficial for when it’s time to… well, you know! The manufacturer, PLANT, works in partnership with a nonprofit organization that employs adults with physical and mental disabilities who help the company with production and distribution. Available at www.plantapothecary.com.

3. For the single ladies – if you have chocolate, who needs a man?



Beauty and chocolate in one? Yes, please! Farmacy’s Sweet Lips is a limited-edition set featuring three Farmacy Lip Blooms, which are herb-infused lip balms with Echinacea GreenEnvy™ to leave your lips extra-kissable by supporting collagen. The balms are paired with Raaka virgin chocolate bars of matching flavors-- Strawberry Basil, Apple Rosemary and Lavender Mint. Available at www.FarmacyBeauty.com.

4. TooFaced -- makeup palettes sure to please a beauty junkie!

I love The Better Together Ultimate Eye Collection, because it’s shaped like a heart! This collection was created as a collaboration between tattoo artist Kat Von D and TooFaced Co-Founder Jerrod Blandino.

And if you want chocolate without the calories, the TooFaced Chocolate BonBon eyeshadow palette is pure indulgence, guilt-free. The shadows are infused with a chocolate-scented, antioxidant-rich cocoa powder formula. Available at www.TooFaced.com.

5. Tata Harper Love Potion – an all-natural fragrance



This aromatic blend helps boost your sense of self with calming, balancing aromas, while warm aphrodisiacs promote feelings of attraction and allure. The potion promotes feelings of inner beauty, confidence and attractiveness, and it reduces tension to awaken sensuality. I enjoy using it as an excellent daily mood-boosting perfume, and I’m always happy to use it because it’s 100% natural and non-toxic. Available at www.TataHarperSkincare.com.

6. CARON Paris -- timeless love!

It can be tough finding the right Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one, especially for ladies who don’t know what to get a man. Just remember -- fragrance gifts are classic for romance! For men, consider for your lady “Aimez-Moi” from La Selection Feminine. The fragrance’s literal translation is “Love Me,” so you can’t go wrong! For ladies, consider for your man “Pour Un Homme,” or “Pour Un Homme Sport.” Pour Un Homme is a classic fragrance for men created in 1934, which continues to be passed from generation to generation. Pour Un Homme Sport, my favorite of the two, is a fresh, modern fragrance, a prelude to the new generation of CARON Paris men. Both of them embody the romantic avant-gardist.

Available at www.LordandTaylor.com.

7. PINROSE Custom Labeled Perfumes – unique and guaranteed to win a smile

Pinrose has taken fragrance customization to a new level. Beauty fans can now design personalized labels on Pinrose’s full size 30 mL perfume bottles and two 9 oz candles. You can choose from their dozen fragrance options, and send in a photo – they’ll put it right on the bottle! The results will have your special someone smiling at the thoughtful gift. Available at www.Pinrose.com/personalize.



For more beauty tips and tricks plus product reviews, subscribe to my YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/AngelaCruzTube.

