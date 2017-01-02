Affordable Care Act enrollment events

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Miami, Fla. — January 31 marks the end of the Affordable Care Act's current health insurance open enrollment period. To assist Floridians with getting covered, the Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (EFOF) will once again hold open office hours and special events throughout the state.

To arrange interviews with navigators or consumers, contact franco@catecomm.com. NOTE: Locations and hours will be limited on Monday, January 2 for the observed New Year's holiday.

EFOF, a state licensed and federally certified provider of in-person help for those wanting to shop and enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace, has received another federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide enrollment assistance. EFOF has been an assistance provider in every Affordable Care Act enrollment period, and has educated and assisted more than 250,000 Floridians at thousands of events in 35 counties. More than 15,000 consumers have received in-person enrollment assistance, including more than 7,500 consumers speaking languages other than English.

The below events are free and open to the public. Floridians can also call toll-free to schedule an appointment, at 1-877-553-7453.



ALACHUA COUNTY

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Alachua County Library, Tower Road Branch, 3020 SW 75th Street, Gainesville

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, UF Mobile Outreach Clinic, Alachua County Library, Partnership Branch, 1130 NE 16th Street, Gainesville

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Alachua County Library, Cone Park Branch, 2801 E University Avenue, Gainesville

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Alachua County Library, Tower Road Branch, 3020 SW 75th Street, Gainesville

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, UF Mobile Outreach Clinic, Alachua County Library, Headquarters Branch, 401 East University Avenue, Gainesville

2:30 PM to 5:00 PM, Columbia County Library, 308 NW Columbia Avenue, Lake City

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Union Street Farmers Market, SW 1st Avenue and SW 1st Street, Gainesville

5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Gainesville Office), 1905 NW 13th Street, Suite 1, Gainesville

Thursday, January 5, 2017

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, North Florida Regional Medical Center, 6500 West Newberry Road, Gainesville

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, UF Equal Access Clinic, 1707 N Main Street, Gainesville

Friday, January 6, 2017

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Gainesville Office), 1905 NW 13th Street, Suite 1, Gainesville

5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Cymplify Food Truck Rally, 5402 NW 8th Avenue, Gainesville

Saturday, January 7, 2017

1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation Gainesville Health Fair, Depot Park, 200 SE Depot Avenue, Gainesville

Sunday, January 8, 2017

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Gainesville Office), 1905 NW 13th Street, Suite 1, Gainesville



BROWARD COUNTY

Monday, January 2, 2017

2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Enroll Broward Coalition, Pembroke Lakes Mall (near Foot Locker), 11401 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Broward Office), 512 NE 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Westside Regional Medical Center, 8201 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Northwest Medical Center, 5800 Colonial Drive, Suite 200, Margate

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, University Hospital and Medical Center, 7201 North University Drive, Tamarac

2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Enroll Broward Coalition, Pembroke Lakes Mall (near Foot Locker), 11401 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Coconut Creek Emergency Center, 4890 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Broward Office), 512 NE 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, North Shore Medical Center, FMC Campus, 5000 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Plantation General Hospital, 401 NW 42nd Avenue, Plantation

2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Enroll Broward Coalition, Pembroke Lakes Mall (near Foot Locker), 11401 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Coconut Creek Emergency Center, 4890 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek

Thursday, January 5, 2017

9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Broward Office), 512 NE 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, University Hospital and Medical Center, 7201 North University Drive, Tamarac

2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Enroll Broward Coalition, Pembroke Lakes Mall (near Foot Locker), 11401 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Coconut Creek Emergency Center, 4890 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek

Friday, January 6, 2017

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Broward Office), 512 NE 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Enroll Broward Coalition, Pembroke Lakes Mall (near Foot Locker), 11401 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines

Saturday, January 7, 2017

10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Westside Regional Medical Center, 8201 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, EBC Kickoff Enrollment Fair, Broward Community & Health Centers, 168 N Powerline Road, Pompano Beach

Sunday, January 8, 2017

12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Enroll Broward Coalition, Pembroke Lakes Mall (near Foot Locker), 11401 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines



DUVAL COUNTY

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, E-Med Multispecialty Group, 2624 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, UF Health Jacksonville, Shands Hospital, 2000 Boulevard, Jacksonville

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Memorial Hospital of Jacksonville, 3625 University Boulevard, Jacksonville

6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Jacksonville Office), 5209 San Jose Boulevard, Suite 101, Jacksonville

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, UF Health Jacksonville, Admin & Financial Assistance, 2000 Boulevard, Jacksonville

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida, 4615 Philips Highway, Jacksonville

6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Jacksonville Office), 5209 San Jose Boulevard, Suite 101, Jacksonville

Thursday, January 5, 2017

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, E-Med Multispecialty Group, 2624 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, UF Health Jacksonville, Shands Hospital, 2000 Boulevard, Jacksonville

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Orange Park Library, 2054 Plainfield Avenue, Orange Park

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Memorial Hospital of Jacksonville, 3625 University Boulevard, Jacksonville

Friday, January 6, 2017

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, E-Med Multispecialty Group, 2624 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, UF Health Jacksonville, Shands Hospital, 2000 Boulevard, Jacksonville

Saturday, January 7, 2017

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, E-Med Multispecialty Group, 2624 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville

12:30 PM to 4:30 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Jacksonville Office), 5209 San Jose Boulevard, Suite 101, Jacksonville

Sunday, January 8, 2017

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Jacksonville Office), 5209 San Jose Boulevard, Suite 101, Jacksonville



ESCAMBIA COUNTY (all times CST)

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Freeport Public Library, 76 State Highway 20 West, Freeport

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Epilepsy Resource Center, 2401 Executive Plaza Road, Suite 3A, Pensacola

11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Niceville Public Library, 206 Partin Drive N, Niceville

11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, West Florida Public Library, Tryon Branch, 1200 Langley Boulevard, Pensacola

Thursday, January 5, 2017

11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Robert L.F. Sikes Public Library, Tutor Room, 1445 Commerce Drive, Crestview

Friday, January 6, 2017

11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Fort Walton Beach Public Library, 185 Miracle Strip SE, Fort Walton Beach

11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Epilepsy Resource Center, 2401 Executive Plaza Road, Suite 3A, Pensacola



MARION COUNTY

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Ocala Office), 725 E Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, Children's Alliance Community Partnership, Marion County Sheriff's Office, 692 NW 30th Avenue, Ocala

4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Ocala Office), 725 E Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala

Thursday, January 5, 2017

4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Ocala Office), 725 E Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala



MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

8:00 AM to 2:30 PM, Hialeah Community Resource Center, 300 E 1st Avenue, Hialeah

9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Florida City Community Resource Center, 1600 NW 6th Court, Office 107, Homestead

9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Naranja Community Resource Center, 13955 SW 264th Street, Homestead

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Kendall Regional Medical Center, 11750 SW 40th Street, Miami

9:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Miami Office), 1200 NW 78th Avenue, Suite 400, Miami

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Community Center, 5000 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 110, Miami

4:30 PM to 8:00 PM, Aventura Hospital & Medical Center, 20900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

5:00 PM to 8:30 PM, Goulds Park, 11350 SW 216th Street, Miami

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Palmetto General Hospital, 2001 West 68th Street, Hialeah

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Accion Community Resource Center, 970 SW 1st Street, Suite 420, Miami

8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, 9555 SW 162nd Avenue, Miami

8:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Welcome Back Event, Miami Dade College, North Campus, Building 1, 11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami

8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, Frankie Shannon Rolle Community Resource Center, 3750 S Dixie Highway, Miami

9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Florida City Community Resource Center, 1600 NW 6th Court, Office 107, Homestead

9:00 AM to 1:30 PM, Miami Dade College, North Campus, Computer Courtyard, Building 2, 11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Branches CFS North Lakeview, 11500 NW 12th Avenue, Miami

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Kendall Regional Medical Center, 11750 SW 40th Street, Miami

9:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Miami Office), 1200 NW 78th Avenue, Suite 400, Miami

9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Catalyst (Biscayne Office), 3000 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 210, Miami

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, LGBT Visitors Center, 1130 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Perrine Community Resource Center, 17801 Homestead Avenue, Miami

1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Coalition of Florida Farm Workers Organizations (COFFO), 778 W Palm Drive, Homestead

3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Miami Dade College, Homestead Campus, Computer Courtyard, Building D, 500 College Terrace, Homestead

Thursday, January 5, 2017

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, South Beach Community Resource Center, 833 6th Street, Miami Beach

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Miami Dade College, North Campus, Computer Courtyard, Building 2, 11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami

9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Catalyst (Biscayne Office), 3000 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 210, Miami

9:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Miami Office), 1200 NW 78th Avenue, Suite 400, Miami

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Community Center, 5000 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 110, Miami

12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Pridelines LGBTQ Community Center, 6360 NE 4th Court, Miami

1:00 PM to 6:30 PM, Kendall Regional Medical Center, 11750 SW 40th Street, Miami

3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Miami Dade College, Homestead Campus, Computer Courtyard, Building D, 500 College Terrace, Homestead

3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, First Impressions Office #1, 9555 SW 162nd Avenue, Miami

4:30 PM to 8:00 PM, Aventura Hospital & Medical Center, 20900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

5:00 PM to 8:30 PM, Goulds Park, 11350 SW 216th Street, Miami

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Palmetto General Hospital, 2001 West 68th Street, Hialeah

Friday, January 6, 2017

8:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Culmer Community Resource Center, 1600 NW 3rd Avenue, Miami

8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, Frankie Shannon Rolle Community Resource Center, 3750 S Dixie Highway, Miami

9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Branches CFS North Lakeview, 11500 NW 12th Avenue, Miami

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Liberty City Community Resource Center, 2500 NW 62nd Street, Miami

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Community Center, 5000 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 110, Miami

9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Catalyst (Biscayne Office), 3000 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 210, Miami

9:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Miami Office), 1200 NW 78th Avenue, Suite 400, Miami

1:00 PM to 6:30 PM, Kendall Regional Medical Center, 11750 SW 40th Street, Miami

1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Coalition of Florida Farm Workers Organizations (COFFO), 778 W Palm Drive, Homestead

Saturday, January 7, 2017

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Goulds Park, 11350 SW 216th Street, Miami

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Kendall Regional Medical Center, 11750 SW 40th Street, Miami



PALM BEACH COUNTY

Monday, January 2, 2017

12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, 1700 S 23rd Street, Fort Pierce

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, St. Lucie Medical Center, 1800 S East Tiffany Avenue, Port St. Lucie

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Palm Beach County Library, Belle Glade Branch, 725 NW 4th Street, Belle Glade

12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Urban League Neighborhood Resource Center, 141 SW 12th Avenue, Delray Beach

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Glades Community Organization, 366 South Main Street, Belle Glade

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, House of Hope, 2484 SE Bonita Street, Stuart

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Palm Beach Office), 3222 Commerce Place, Suite B, West Palm Beach

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, City of Lake Worth, City Hall Annex, 414 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Palm Beach County Library, Belle Glade Branch, 725 NW 4th Street, Belle Glade

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, House of Hope, 2484 SE Bonita Street, Stuart

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Glades Community Organization, 366 South Main Street, Belle Glade

1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Urban League Neighborhood Resource Center, 141 SW 12th Avenue, Delray Beach

Thursday, January 5, 2017

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, City of Lake Worth, City Hall Annex, 414 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, City of Riviera Beach City Hall, 600 W Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Palm Beach County Public Library, Pahokee Branch, 525 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee

10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Sandalfoot Plaza, 23150 E State Road 7, Second Floor, Boca Raton

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Glades Community Organization, 366 South Main Street, Belle Glade

4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Enrollment Special Event, Palm Beach County Public Library, Lantana Branch, 4020 Lantana Road, Lake Worth

Friday, January 6, 2017

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Palm Beach County Public Library, Pahokee Branch, 525 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee

10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Jamroc, 256 SW Avenue B, Belle Glade

12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Palm Beach Office), 3222 Commerce Place, Suite B, West Palm Beach

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Urban League Neighborhood Resource Center, 141 SW 12th Avenue, Delray Beach

Saturday, January 7, 2017

9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Palm Beach Office), 3222 Commerce Place, Suite B, West Palm Beach

9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Pinecrest Rehab Center, Delray Medical Center, 5352 Linton Boulevard, Delray Beach

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Jamroc, 256 SW Avenue B, Belle Glade

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Palm Beach County Library, Belle Glade Branch, 725 NW 4th Street, Belle Glade

Sunday, January 8, 2017

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (Palm Beach Office), 3222 Commerce Place, Suite B, West Palm Beach

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Pinecrest Rehab Center, Delray Medical Center, 5352 Linton Boulevard, Delray Beach



ABOUT EPILEPSY FOUNDATION OF FLORIDA: The Epilepsy Foundation of Florida (EFOF) leads the fight to stop seizures, find a cure and overcome challenges created by epilepsy. EFOF was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3). EFOF is the principal agency for epilepsy programs and services sponsored by the State of Florida, servicing the estimated 375,000 Floridians who suffer from the condition. It is the sole licensee in the state of the National Epilepsy Foundation®, which has led the fight against epilepsysince 1968. EFOF serves as the lead advocate for the rights and needs of people with epilepsy and seizure disorders at the local, county and state level. EFOF provides many valuable services to individuals and their families, regardless

